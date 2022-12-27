ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - AA woman in the passenger seat was killed Friday morning when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree while trying to run from police. It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, an officer attempted to stop a car that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

2022 in Review: Tuscaloosa County Homicides Investigated This Year

This year, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigated 20 homicides in Tuscaloosa County, with less homicides than the previous year, which saw 23 reported in 2021. The VCU is a multi-agency unit which is comprised of detectives from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, University of Alabama Police Department and the Northport Police Department.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash

An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in stabbing in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a stabbing in Bessemer Christmas evening. The Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North. Police said officers were called shortly before 7:00 p.m. and arrived to find 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker dead.
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Arrest made in Charles Smith Jr. homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of Charles Edward Smith Jr., who was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. According to the BPD, Alphonso […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

More details released about Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
AL.com

Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Elderly Alabama woman dies after car wreck

An Alabama woman died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car wreck on Thursday, Alabama state troopers report. Marilyn J. Morse, 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died Friday after she was critically injured in a two-car wreck on Thursday. Morse was a passenger in a 2013 Ford Edge which was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy