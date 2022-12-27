Read full article on original website
One Dead, One Injured in Early Morning Wreck on 25th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash where one person was killed and one taken to the hospital. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened at 4 a.m. Friday morning. Taylor said a TPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had...
wbrc.com
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - AA woman in the passenger seat was killed Friday morning when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree while trying to run from police. It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, an officer attempted to stop a car that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue.
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in shooting that killed one, injured two on Jefferson Avenue SW in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. Smith was shot in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW shortly before 2:00 a.m. A woman and a teenager were also injured. The Birmingham Police Department said 21-year-old...
2022 in Review: Tuscaloosa County Homicides Investigated This Year
This year, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigated 20 homicides in Tuscaloosa County, with less homicides than the previous year, which saw 23 reported in 2021. The VCU is a multi-agency unit which is comprised of detectives from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, University of Alabama Police Department and the Northport Police Department.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
wbrc.com
Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
wvtm13.com
Man stabbed to death on Christmas Day at Bessemer halfway house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police have a person in custody after a man was found stabbed to death on Christmas Day. Police were called around 6:45 p.m. to the 1700 block of 6th Alley North on a report of a person down. When officers arrived they found Clay Austin...
One day, two more homicides in Alabama city; Here’s the latest
An Alabama city police force is investigating after two separate shootings Monday results in two homicides. Birmingham police said the latest shooting involved an adult male who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at UAB Hospital and a juvenile. The shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday. Both victims were...
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in stabbing in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a stabbing in Bessemer Christmas evening. The Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue North. Police said officers were called shortly before 7:00 p.m. and arrived to find 41-year-old Clay Austin Parker dead.
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
Arrest made in Charles Smith Jr. homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of Charles Edward Smith Jr., who was shot and killed on Monday, Dec. 26, at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. According to the BPD, Alphonso […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
2 BROTHERS BOTH FATALLY SHOT IN 9 MONTHS: ‘BIRMINGHAM IS PLAGUED BY A DARK CLOUD’
Family members are mourning the ambush-shooting death of a man killed just nine months after his brother was also slain. Brandon Carpenter, a 28-year-old father of four, died Tuesday just after he left his longtime barber shop. Police say more than 20 shots were unleashed on him from at least two shooters.
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
wtva.com
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
Tuscaloosa Woman Dies Day After Highway 69 Wreck that Injured 4
An elderly Tuscaloosa woman died Friday from injuries she sustained in a wreck on Highway 69 South the day before, State Troopers have confirmed. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the original accident happened around 10:45 Thursday morning. Bailey said a Tuscaloosa man...
8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Elderly Alabama woman dies after car wreck
An Alabama woman died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car wreck on Thursday, Alabama state troopers report. Marilyn J. Morse, 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died Friday after she was critically injured in a two-car wreck on Thursday. Morse was a passenger in a 2013 Ford Edge which was...
wbrc.com
One dead, one injured in Monday night shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after two people went to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday, Dec. 26. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. on report of two people shot. Officers arrived at the hospital to learn that one of the victims was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Kamarian Morris.
