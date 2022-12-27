ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Fireworks sales going strong after sluggish start

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The cart full of explosives may seem a little over the top, but not for Ocean Springs resident Sy Easterling. He goes all out for fireworks. “Oooh, the expensive stuff,” he said. “The big bang. The finale.”. The hunt is just about as...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Patio 44

Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients. The annual WLOX Blood
BILOXI, MS
theadvocate.com

These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022

It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Golfers rejoice as warmer weather enters South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures going from deep freeze to toasty in the span of a few days, Coast residents are enjoying time outside at Bayou Vista Golf Course in Gulfport. Six days ago, the wind chill was in the teens and temperatures were in the 20′s and 30′s....
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Harbor Lights heads into final nights.
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast casinos prepare for New Year's Eve celebration

Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Schonewitz completed the program with 23 other women from around the country.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials discover more human remains near Camp Shelby two months after first discovery

Officials say more human remains have been discovered outside Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg where other human remains were recovered two months ago. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Forrest County Coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State of Mississippi Crime Lab continue to work to determine the identity of the person associated with the human remains located near Camp Shelby back in late October.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS

