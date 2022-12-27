Read full article on original website
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
Fireworks sales going strong after sluggish start
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The cart full of explosives may seem a little over the top, but not for Ocean Springs resident Sy Easterling. He goes all out for fireworks. “Oooh, the expensive stuff,” he said. “The big bang. The finale.”. The hunt is just about as...
Champagne sales rise as New Year’s celebrations begin across the coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This New Year’s Eve is seeing sales for adult beverages pick up. Saturday afternoon, Shawn’s Petti Bois Wine & Liquor saw a constant flow of customers ringing the cash register o get ready to ring in the new year. Owner Shawn Guider says sales...
Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast
In the Kitchen with Patio 44
Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The annual WLOX Blood...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022
It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
Golfers rejoice as warmer weather enters South Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures going from deep freeze to toasty in the span of a few days, Coast residents are enjoying time outside at Bayou Vista Golf Course in Gulfport. Six days ago, the wind chill was in the teens and temperatures were in the 20′s and 30′s....
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are starting to write their New Year’s resolutions down as we approach 2023. This includes people battling addiction at the Home of Grace Addiction Treatment Center, who are looking forward to the new year. Zack Hinton is currently a client of Home of...
TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
Coast casinos prepare for New Year's Eve celebration
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Pet of the Week: Peanut is looking for a forever home!
Every other week we feature a pet up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. This week’s pet is Peanut. Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette and Peanut are in studio with more!
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
UPDATE: Gulfport family survives house fire, officials attribute space heater
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. WLOX's Stephanie Pool is live with details. RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire. Investigators looking into a woods fire off Hwy 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started. Children learn while playing at...
Mississippi officials discover more human remains near Camp Shelby two months after first discovery
Officials say more human remains have been discovered outside Camp Shelby near Hattiesburg where other human remains were recovered two months ago. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Forrest County Coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State of Mississippi Crime Lab continue to work to determine the identity of the person associated with the human remains located near Camp Shelby back in late October.
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. While that may be a surprise to many, it’s not to him and his family. Peterson said that decision was baked into the plans...
