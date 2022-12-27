2022 was a historic year for climate action

California’s new climate plan, approved by the Air Resources Board on Dec. 15, 2022, aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and bring emissions down to 85% below 1990 levels, in part through the use of energy-generation facilities like this 67-megawatt solar farm north of Fresno. Deanne Fitzmaurice/The New York Times

Climate news can be chock-full of doom and gloom, but 2022 gave a lot to be hopeful for when it comes to the future of the planet.

On the international stage, world leaders forged two historic agreements to help countries pay for the devastating impacts of climate change and to protect the planet’s biodiversity.

While some were disappointed by the failure of the United Nations’ COP27 meeting in November to mandate a full phase-out of fossil fuels, delegates from developing nations secured a first-of-its-kind agreement on “ loss and damage ,” which will help address the unequal economic and cultural losses wrought by climate change.

“We can’t mount a successful attack on climate change unless we find some way to deal with this question of disproportionate impact on the poor,” Chris Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, told The Examiner in November.

Just weeks later, international leaders agreed to protect 30% of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030. COP15’s treaty on biodiversity comes as Earth is experiencing loss of life at rates not seen since the age of the dinosaurs. And in March, 175 countries also agreed to work together to end plastic pollution.

“2022 was the biggest year for the climate, hands down,” said Mary Creasman, chief executive of California Environmental Voters.

United States of climate action

It’s also been a historic year for climate action in the U.S.

In August, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, widely considered the most ambitious climate bill in U.S. history. The legislation aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 below 2005 levels. But beyond emissions reductions, it will also lower energy costs, subsidize climate-friendly upgrades like electric vehicles, solar panels and heat pumps, and create millions of green jobs in renewable energy.

Renewables are now officially the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the country, with wind, solar and hydropower on track to outpace demand for coal, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

The explosive growth of renewables comes as Lawrence Livermore National Labs announced that scientists successfully generated a fusion reaction this month, a phenomenon that produces more energy than it uses. Though the technology is a long way from commercialization, it may have critical implications for the future of clean energy.

It was also the year where calls to return unceded land taken from Indigenous peoples were finally heeded. Land from California to New York was returned to tribes this year, a win for what is known as the “land back” movement. The federal government also signed over 20 new co-stewardship agreements , providing tribes a greater role in the management of federal lands and waters.

California keeps its edge on climate leadership

Despite unprecedented action on the federal level, California retained its reputation as a bulwark of climate action this year, passing a record $54 billion investment in climate action that will cut air pollution, slash building and refinery emissions and reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels.

The state also moved to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 and recently set aside $3 billion in funding for 90,000 new electric vehicle chargers in the state.

This month, California also adopted an ambitious blueprint to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and bring down emissions 85% below 1990 levels. The plan, approved by the Air Resources Board, will usher in a radical transformation of how we power our cars, heat our homes, construct our buildings and capture pollution already in the atmosphere.

A number of climate-focused bills also found success in the legislature this session, including Senate Bill 1137 , which bans new oil and gas wells from being built within 3,200 feet of homes, schools or hospitals. Currently, over 2.7 million people live inside this buffer zone, and 70% are people of color.

This month, the Biden Administration also held the first-ever offshore wind lease sale on the West Coast to support potential commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy development — projects projected to add 25 gigawatts of offshore wind energy to the grid by 2045. Bids from five companies totaled $757.1 million, well exceeding the first lease sales that were held in the Atlantic.

San Francisco takes steps toward funding climate action

Funding for climate action has been a hard-won battle in San Francisco over the last 12 months.

In June, climate activists rallied the Board of Supervisors to include funding for the City’s Climate Action Plan after the mayor’s initial budget proposal failed to allocate money to the Department of Environment to implement that plan.

It worked. The Board of Supervisors a pproved $2.6 million for the Department of Environment in the add-back process, but the price tag to meet The City’s net-zero emissions goals by 2040 could cost as much as $22 billion, a recent report out of UC Berkeley Law School found .

In October, Mayor Breed announced $2 million in community climate grants to directly support the City’s Climate Action Plan. And the Environment Department also won a $2.4M grant from the California Energy Commission to install electric vehicle charging sites and fund community outreach and engagement for EVs, a pilot program for food delivery on electric bicycles instead of cars, and other activities to inform residents of EV incentives and rebates.

“The challenge we now face is maintaining funding in light of the probable deficit and mayor’s 2023-24 Budget instructions” to city departments to cut back on spending, said Paul Wermer of the Climate Emergency Coalition.

But other environmental wins were forged at the ballot box. Voters struck down a measure that would have reopened JFK Drive to cars and halted climate mitigation plans along the Great Highway . Voters also reaffirmed the continuation of a car-free JFK Drive in a competing ballot initiative.