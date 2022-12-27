Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa week: Who is it all for?
Iowa's schools are facing a lot of challenges right now. They are also doing great work. On this encore episode of Talk of Iowa, we ask “Who is it all for?” The answer, of course, is the students. Students from around the state join the program to share how they are making the most of their school opportunities and making their teachers proud.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who's running the show?
To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shares with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who's calling the shots?
On this archive edition of Talk of Iowa, we explore how state laws passed in recent years have taken precedence over the decision-making power of local school districts and boards. Host Charity Nebbe talks with IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock about how topics being debated nationwide have taken hold locally,...
Comments / 0