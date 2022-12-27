Read full article on original website
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course
As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
Spain to Require Travellers From China Test Negative for COVID or Be Fully Vaccinated
MADRID (Reuters) -People travelling from China to Spain will be required to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been fully vaccinated against the disease, Spain's top health official said on Friday. Earlier this month, China began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing in...
Chinese State Media Seek to Reassure Public Over COVID-19
WUHAN (Reuters) - Thousands of Chinese took to the streets to mark the New Year as authorities and state media sought to reassure the public that the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping across the country was under control and nearing its peak. Though many people in major cities have continued to isolate...
Pakistan Says It Has Provided List of Nuclear Facilities to India Under Annual Practice
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan said it had handed a list of nuclear installations and facilities in the country to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in...
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
South Korea's Yoon Says North Korea Faces Retaliation for Provocations
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Sunday that North Korea will continue to conduct constant nuclear and missile provocations, and the South's military should respond with clear retaliation, his office said. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Xi Tells Putin That Road to Peace Talks on Ukraine Will Not Be Smooth
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue. Xi said Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and...
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Egyptian Police East of Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian security checkpoint in a city east of Cairo a day earlier in which two policemen and a civilian were killed, the group said on its telegram account. Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint...
Two Migrants Die, 232 Rescued After Boat Capsizes off Lebanon
CAIRO (Reuters) -Two migrants died and 232 others were rescued after the boat they were travelling on capsized off the coast of Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese Army said. Three naval vessels and a boat operated by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) took part in a rescue operation off Selaata, north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the army said.
Gunmen Kill Two Egyptian Police East of Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) - Two gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on an Egyptian security checkpoint on Friday, killing two policemen and a citizen in a city east of Cairo, according to sources from the interior ministry and the city's security directorate. Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint in the...
Ecuador Insecurity, Drug Crime Hitting Exporters -Business Group
GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) - Insecurity in Ecuador is hurting the Andean country's exports of products like bananas and shrimp, an exporters association said, amid assaults on shipping containers and contamination of shipments with drugs. At least 63 people linked to exports of bananas, shrimp and cacao - the raw material used...
Blast Outside Kabul's Military Airport, Multiple Casualties -Interior Ministry
KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said. "Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.
Colombia Announces Ceasefire With Five Illegal Armed Groups
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former guerrilla, announced late on Saturday a January ceasefire with five illegal armed groups to support peace talks. Petro has pledged to end the Andean nation's internal conflict, which has run for almost six decades and left at least 450,000...
Spain Vows More Vigilance, Protection as Murders of Women Spike in December
MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government promised on Thursday increased police protection for victims of domestic violence after at least nine women in Spain were killed by their current or former partners in December, making it the deadliest month of this year. "The time has come to say 'enough'," Interior...
Russia Says Criticism of Karabakh Peacekeepers 'Unacceptable' Amid Armenian Anger
TBILISI (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that "public attacks" on its peacekeepers deployed around the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan were "unacceptable", a day after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan criticised the contingent. Azeri civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists have blockaded the only road between Armenia and...
Iran Warned off Spy Plane Near Iranian War Games in the Gulf - Report
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday. The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations...
U.N. Asks World Court to Give Opinion on Israel's Occupation
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas the Palestinians want for a state...
China Sails Warships Near Guam in Warning to U.S. Over Taiwan
China has sailed one of its three aircraft carriers near the U.S. territory of Guam, Japanese officials confirmed, ending an already combative year with a rare move that Beijing signaled as a clear warning to the Biden administration over Taiwan. [. Read:. Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out...
