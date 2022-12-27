Read full article on original website
iowapublicradio.org
What to expect in the 2023 legislative session
Voters chose their local leaders in November, and those state senators and representatives will be sworn into office next week for what should be an eventful legislative session. House Speaker Pat Grassley said he's "pretty confident" a private school voucher program will pass this year. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, stricter abortion laws could also be on the table.
iowapublicradio.org
The 2023 Talk of Iowa Book Club list is here
The Thing in the Snow, a novel by Sean Adams, takes a twisted look at the challenges of working in isolation and living in an age of endless distraction. His characters live bizarre lives at the far reaches of the Earth, but their challenges are relatable. Adams talks with host Charity Nebbe.
