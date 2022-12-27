Rowlett home damaged by fire on Monday
A Rowlett family is cleaning up from Monday's fire at their home near Scott Drive and Rowlett Road, a little west of the President George Bush Turnpike.
Firefighters immediately started pouring on the water and had the fire contained in less than an hour. It's not clear how heavy the damage is.
No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
Posted by Blake Margolis – Rowlett Mayor on Monday, December 26, 2022
