Dallas, TX

One person killed in east Dallas shooting overnight

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTW1y_0jvW4RrN00

At least one person has died in an east Dallas shooting overnight.

Police reports say the unidentified victim was found shot in a car on Ferguson Road near I-635. Police found the driver's side window had been shot out.

Homicide detectives are not saying if it was a road rage attack. The name of the victim has not been released.

