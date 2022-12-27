One person killed in east Dallas shooting overnight

At least one person has died in an east Dallas shooting overnight.

Police reports say the unidentified victim was found shot in a car on Ferguson Road near I-635. Police found the driver's side window had been shot out.

Homicide detectives are not saying if it was a road rage attack. The name of the victim has not been released.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram