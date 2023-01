This was a big year in Colorado sports all around, with teams at the high school, college and professional levels making headlines. From the Colorado Avalanche’s championship season to the total implosion of the Broncos, it was an interesting year to be a Colorado sports fan...unless you were hoping to cheer for the Rockies, that is. That team was so bad and so boring, it didn’t even make our list of the biggest Colorado sports stories of the year.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO