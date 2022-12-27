ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Crunch Zone

Portal Update: Cal Quarterback Jack Plummer Commits to Louisville

University of California QB Jack Plummer pledged to the Cards on Wednesday. Jack threw for 3095 yards and 21 TDs at Cal last season in the Pac-12. Before joining the Bears Plummer (6’5, 215) also played for Jeff Brohm at Purdue from 2019-2021. Originally Jack Plummer is from Gilbert,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

FINAL: Cards Fall To Cats 63-86, Spread Covered

It’s never a good start when most people are talking about whether you’ll beat the spread versus whether or not you’re going to win. And as promised by fortune and fate the Louisville Cardinals played to form and fell 63-86 to the Cats at Rupp on a rainy Saturday New Year’s Eve. But baby, we beat the spread.
LOUISVILLE, KY

