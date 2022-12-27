Read full article on original website
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
What Are Tuberculosis Huts and Why Did Colorado Have Them?
Colorado has a lot of history, but one massive page out of the history books isn't as well known as others, and that is the state's history of tuberculosis treatment. Prior to penicillin, tuberculosis patients flocked to Colorado for numerous reasons and often lived in what were known as tuberculosis huts.
Colorado’s Rainbow Falls is Famous + Named for Colorful Graffiti
Colorado is absolutely filled with amazing natural landmarks and attractions. The state is home to world-famous natural wonders like Garden of the Gods, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, and Colorado National Monument, to name a few. However, one natural landmark in Colorado is not necessarily famous for its natural state,...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
MAP: Here's what parts of Colorado have the most (and least) snow compared to norm
Colorado's snowpack is currently hovering around the 30-year to-date median, at 106 percent of the norm as of December 29. That being said, this statewide number hides the fact that some areas are really lagging behind in their typical snowpack for this time of the year. Let's start with the...
This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich
Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
