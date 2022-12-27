Read full article on original website
Nonprofit report identifies Richmond as facing increased risk of climate disasters
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) The city of Richmond has more factors that put it at risk for future weather disasters in coming years than any other locality in. , according to a report published. Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit organization researching ways to adapt and prepare for climate change, found that...
FEMA Disaster Assistance application deadline approaches
BRANDON, Fla. $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of. and to households affected by Hurricane Ian. But time is running out for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance. If your primary residence is in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance and you incurred storm-related loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian, you have until.
Hail storm leaves damage in wake
SEBRING — A hail storm created havoc and loads of damage as it hit the county on. . The widespread damage to the northern end of the county saw car and homeowners insurance claims skyrocket, making this the ninth story in the. Highlands News-Sun's. Top 10. Hail the size...
LETTER: Millennium was wrong to not give more notice
Like , mentioned in your Dec. 26, 2022 edition, and perhaps thousands like him, we received 10-day notice from Millennium that our health insurance, provided by one of the largest insurers in the state, was no longer acceptable. Millennium 'suggested' we switch carriers, certainly they have to know that changing...
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner put the fate of thousands of. -based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later,. Safepoint. assumed 24,000 more. "Policyholders can start the new year knowing that their homes are protected...
State seeks to freeze assets of Lincoln investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
Grand Island Independent, The (NE) The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a. investor and a number of his companies or funds at the center of an investigation into alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the largest in state history. Assistant...
Numerous Facts Omitted From Recent Wall Street Journal Article On Greg Lindberg’s North Carolina Insurance Companies
A spokesperson for says that the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on Greg Lindberg’s insurance companies omitted numerous facts. 's insurance companies omitted numerous facts." -- Spokesperson for. DURHAM, N.C. , US,. December 31, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesperson for. says the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on...
YMI: NJ Department of Banking and Insurance Announces Abortion Coverage Requirements for 2023 Plan Year
Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the. today announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on. January...
Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Dec. 31—New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
Colorado's wildfire risk is so high some homeowners can't get insured. The state may create last-resort coverage.
State lawmakers are preparing to introduce a bill in the legislature that would create a quasi-governmental program offering basic home insurance to the growing number of. homeowners who say they can't get coverage from private companies because the risk of wildfire is growing. The Colorado Division of Insurance. has fielded...
2023 brings new insurance protections for California consumers
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023 , Californians will benefit from newly created consumer protections as 11 new state laws sponsored by Insurance Commissioner. this past legislative session take effect. The new laws address climate change, expand health access and reproductive care, preserve health protections, protect against fraud and ensure public safety.
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
NBC - 4 WCMH (Columbus, OH) COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – — Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor. office said a "limited review" revealed no evidence of...
Judicial Council of California Issues Opinion in First American Title Insurance Vs. Arkesh Ventures and Kaushik Banerjee Case
In the Court of Appeal of the State of California ,. , Plaintiff and Respondent, v. et al., Defendants and Appellants. Plaintiff First American Title Insurance Company, Inc. (First American) obtained a default judgment against defendants. Kaushik Banerjee. and. Arkesh Ventures, Inc. (collectively, defendants) in an action to enforce a...
With deadline approaching, Georgia unveils online health insurance portal
ATLANTA – After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year,. has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies – including big...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
This rural Hickman acreage worth more than $2 million, owned by financial adviser Jesse Hill, was searched Dec. 12 by FBI agents and state banking officials in connection with a bank fraud investigation involving a deceased Lincoln businessman. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze…
Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]
United States , Dec. 30 -- eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health Plan to get licensed in. in nearly a decade, is looking to disrupt the health insurance industry by providing high quality, affordable care to Beneficiaries in. Massachusetts. and eventually beyond. The company also announced that former Apple CEO.
Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access
After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year,. has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies — including big players such as...
Investigators from Oregon State University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Postabortion Medicaid Enrollment and the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion In Oregon): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion had the potential to increase continuity of insurance coverage and remove barriers to accessing health services following an abortion in states where Medicaid pays for abortion. We examined the association of Medicaid expansion with postabortion Medicaid enrollment and described postabortion preventive reproductive services among Medicaid-enrolled women in Oregon.”
Insurance required to drive in Pa.
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) If you own a car, what insurance do you need to legally drive in Pennsylvania ?. My last article talked about optional car insurance coverages you can purchase in. Pennsylvania. . Today I will explain what coverages you must purchase to legally drive in this state. Automobile...
State reverses course, awards Medi-Cal contract to San Diego's largest operator [The San Diego Union-Tribune]
Medi-Cal benefits in markets across the state. A controversial announcement this summer awarded management of nearly 900,000. , all of which are already operating in the region. But the announcement left. Community Health Group. , the region's largest. Medi-Cal operator, with about 330,000 local beneficiaries, on the outs. The move...
