Desoto County, FL

FEMA Disaster Assistance application deadline approaches

BRANDON, Fla. $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of. and to households affected by Hurricane Ian. But time is running out for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance. If your primary residence is in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance and you incurred storm-related loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian, you have until.
FLORIDA STATE
Hail storm leaves damage in wake

SEBRING — A hail storm created havoc and loads of damage as it hit the county on. . The widespread damage to the northern end of the county saw car and homeowners insurance claims skyrocket, making this the ninth story in the. Highlands News-Sun's. Top 10. Hail the size...
SEBRING, FL
Numerous Facts Omitted From Recent Wall Street Journal Article On Greg Lindberg’s North Carolina Insurance Companies

A spokesperson for says that the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on Greg Lindberg’s insurance companies omitted numerous facts. 's insurance companies omitted numerous facts." -- Spokesperson for. DURHAM, N.C. , US,. December 31, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesperson for. says the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Judicial Council of California Issues Opinion in First American Title Insurance Vs. Arkesh Ventures and Kaushik Banerjee Case

In the Court of Appeal of the State of California ,. , Plaintiff and Respondent, v. et al., Defendants and Appellants. Plaintiff First American Title Insurance Company, Inc. (First American) obtained a default judgment against defendants. Kaushik Banerjee. and. Arkesh Ventures, Inc. (collectively, defendants) in an action to enforce a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud

This rural Hickman acreage worth more than $2 million, owned by financial adviser Jesse Hill, was searched Dec. 12 by FBI agents and state banking officials in connection with a bank fraud investigation involving a deceased Lincoln businessman. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze…
HICKMAN, NE
Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]

United States , Dec. 30 -- eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health Plan to get licensed in. in nearly a decade, is looking to disrupt the health insurance industry by providing high quality, affordable care to Beneficiaries in. Massachusetts. and eventually beyond. The company also announced that former Apple CEO.
BOSTON, MA
Investigators from Oregon State University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Postabortion Medicaid Enrollment and the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion In Oregon): Managed Care

-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion had the potential to increase continuity of insurance coverage and remove barriers to accessing health services following an abortion in states where Medicaid pays for abortion. We examined the association of Medicaid expansion with postabortion Medicaid enrollment and described postabortion preventive reproductive services among Medicaid-enrolled women in Oregon.”
OREGON STATE
Insurance required to drive in Pa.

Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) If you own a car, what insurance do you need to legally drive in Pennsylvania ?. My last article talked about optional car insurance coverages you can purchase in. Pennsylvania. . Today I will explain what coverages you must purchase to legally drive in this state. Automobile...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
