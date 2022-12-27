The Texas.gov website still features the old deadline of May 3, 2023, on its REAL ID website. As previously pointed out in NewsBreak, the new DHS deadline is May 7, 2025. You need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, unless you show a passport, in order to board a plane by that deadline. But the https://www.texas.gov/driver-services/texas-real-id/ website still shows that you only have until May 3, 2023.

