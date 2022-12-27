ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

LETTER: State representatives do not represent us

If more people read newspapers the recent Insurance Company Update Law signed into law last week wouldn't have passed. It includes making homeowners responsible for attorney fees if they are forced to sue the insurance company because their company did not pay a lawful and justifiable claim. Until last week the law was if the insurance company did not comply with its legal obligation, they paid for the attorneys. Now it is the homeowner who must pay even if they win. So now it's "you try to cheat me, I must pay!"
InsuranceNewsNet

After Jan. 6 Committee findings, Sidney Powell is trying to save her law license

As the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final report this month, Sidney Powell, onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump, doubled down on her claims of election fraud in court documents filed in the State Bar of Texas’ sanctions case against her. Despite the committee’ s findings that Trump led a“ multi-part” conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential…
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

For seniors, big changes coming with federal health coverage plans

Editor’s note: The blog will shift in ’23 to more episodic publication. Just a reminder: 2023 will begin what could be consequential changes in aspects of older Americans, notably those age 65-plus and covered by Medicare. As part of law of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats in the Congress and pushed by the Biden Administration, diabetics on original Medicare will…
InsuranceNewsNet

After eight years, governor moves out, moves on to next phase

Gov. eight-year administration started with a contentious health care policy debate and then was marked by a once-in-a-century health care crisis. The policy debate concerned whether to continue the "private option," the program begun under Gov. that uses Obamacare dollars to purchase private health insurance for 343,000 Arkansans. You may...
ARKANSAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy