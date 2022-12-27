Read full article on original website
LETTER: State representatives do not represent us
If more people read newspapers the recent Insurance Company Update Law signed into law last week wouldn't have passed. It includes making homeowners responsible for attorney fees if they are forced to sue the insurance company because their company did not pay a lawful and justifiable claim. Until last week the law was if the insurance company did not comply with its legal obligation, they paid for the attorneys. Now it is the homeowner who must pay even if they win. So now it's "you try to cheat me, I must pay!"
Sen. Paul Introduces Bill to Amend Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974
WASHINGTON , Dec. 29 -- Sen. , R- Ky. , has introduced legislation (S. 5303) to "amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to allow health marketplace pools to be deemed an employer under section 3(5) of such Act for purposes of offering a group health plan or group health insurance coverage."
After Jan. 6 Committee findings, Sidney Powell is trying to save her law license
As the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final report this month, Sidney Powell, onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump, doubled down on her claims of election fraud in court documents filed in the State Bar of Texas’ sanctions case against her. Despite the committee’ s findings that Trump led a“ multi-part” conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential…
For seniors, big changes coming with federal health coverage plans
Editor’s note: The blog will shift in ’23 to more episodic publication. Just a reminder: 2023 will begin what could be consequential changes in aspects of older Americans, notably those age 65-plus and covered by Medicare. As part of law of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats in the Congress and pushed by the Biden Administration, diabetics on original Medicare will…
Floyd County approves mediation proposal with law enforcement center and courthouse update architect
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors made a move Friday morning to settle litigation against the architect for the county. and courthouse update projects that have ended up costing much more and taking much longer than originally estimated. The Board of Supervisors and Prochaska Associates. , of. Omaha, Nebraska. ,...
After eight years, governor moves out, moves on to next phase
Gov. eight-year administration started with a contentious health care policy debate and then was marked by a once-in-a-century health care crisis. The policy debate concerned whether to continue the "private option," the program begun under Gov. that uses Obamacare dollars to purchase private health insurance for 343,000 Arkansans. You may...
