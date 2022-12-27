ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

What Will Become of This Building in St. Cloud?

The City of St. Cloud has relocated their City Hall to the old Tech High School building. When the city took on the old high school building they also took on the media services building along Division Street/Highway 23. The building continues to be up for sale. St. Cloud Community...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
WAITE PARK, MN
Why Can’t People in St. Cloud Figure this Out?

I'm talking about this only because I just about got nailed again in a roundabout. I realize that these are very new to some people, but if you are used to navigating them, it's super simple and really does keep traffic flowing nicely. This is the reason that MnDot is implementing them instead of traffic lights. Less stopping.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
Crusader Christmas Classic in St. Cloud This Week

Cathedral is hosting a 3-day Crusader Christmas Classic Wednesday-Friday this week at Cathedral High School. The event will feature 6 varsity boys and 6 varsity girls teams participating in this event. Wednesday, 12/28. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - G 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) -...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FFA Growing in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ways to Celebrate the New Year in Minnesota

Celebrating the upcoming new year can come in a variety of ways. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some fun things for Minnesotans to take part in. New Year Events. Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul, Friday, Dec. 30: Party at the special Sparklerama event from...
MINNESOTA STATE
M Health Releases 2022 Top Baby Names

UNDATED (WJON News) - As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview officials say Charlotte and Theodore are the top Minnesota baby names in 2022. M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals. M Health Fairview’s Top...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Clouds Police Warns of Increased Fentanyl in the Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of December 29th, there were 19 overdose deaths in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. The police department says one of those deaths was a two-year-old child that accidentally ate the drug.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Some Minnesota State Parks Offer First Day Hikes on Sunday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- First Day Hikes will take place at 11 Minnesota state parks this Sunday. The specifics for Minnesota's First Day Hike events vary among participating state parks. For example, at Wild River, Mille Lacs Kathio, and Lake Bemidji state parks will be snowshoe hikes, while Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park will offer a candlelight event. At Whitewater State Park visitors can celebrate the first day of the year with a winter mindfulness walk.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
MINNESOTA STATE
Man Sentenced for St. Cloud Gas Station Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man who was found guilty after a shootout at a St. Cloud gas station has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. A Stearns county jury found, 33-year-old Justin Hudak of St. Cloud, guilty of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting in August. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in the county jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
[OPINION] Is this Minnesota’s Favorite “dip”?

When I was growing up I found it fascinating at the amount of foods that people in Minnesota will put ketchup on. It's like Minnesota's favorite "dip". I do understand that it's not an actual dip. It's really just a condiment like mustard or bbq sauce or something like that, and that Minnesota's favorite dip is probably more like onion dip But still. Why put ketchup on so many things?
MINNESOTA STATE
