Read full article on original website
Related
What Will Become of This Building in St. Cloud?
The City of St. Cloud has relocated their City Hall to the old Tech High School building. When the city took on the old high school building they also took on the media services building along Division Street/Highway 23. The building continues to be up for sale. St. Cloud Community...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Why Can’t People in St. Cloud Figure this Out?
I'm talking about this only because I just about got nailed again in a roundabout. I realize that these are very new to some people, but if you are used to navigating them, it's super simple and really does keep traffic flowing nicely. This is the reason that MnDot is implementing them instead of traffic lights. Less stopping.
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
Which Three States Allow This Exotic Animal, We Can’t Own in Minnesota?
Always love when someone poses a question as "can we own this animal in Minnesota"? Apparently there are a lot of different animals that people wonder about. I've seen people ask if they can own anything from racoons, skunks to turtles, lions and bears and more. Which not surprising there are many you can't own.
Crusader Christmas Classic in St. Cloud This Week
Cathedral is hosting a 3-day Crusader Christmas Classic Wednesday-Friday this week at Cathedral High School. The event will feature 6 varsity boys and 6 varsity girls teams participating in this event. Wednesday, 12/28. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - G 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) -...
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
FFA Growing in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
Ways to Celebrate the New Year in Minnesota
Celebrating the upcoming new year can come in a variety of ways. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some fun things for Minnesotans to take part in. New Year Events. Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul, Friday, Dec. 30: Party at the special Sparklerama event from...
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
M Health Releases 2022 Top Baby Names
UNDATED (WJON News) - As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview officials say Charlotte and Theodore are the top Minnesota baby names in 2022. M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals. M Health Fairview’s Top...
St. Clouds Police Warns of Increased Fentanyl in the Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of December 29th, there were 19 overdose deaths in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. The police department says one of those deaths was a two-year-old child that accidentally ate the drug.
Here Are 7 Of The Top Resolutions Minnesotans Are Making For 2023
Here we go. Another year is behind us, and a brand new one is getting ready to start something new; make some improvements in our lives; take in everything that has happened over the past year, and decide how we want to proceed into the future. I visited a website...
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Some Minnesota State Parks Offer First Day Hikes on Sunday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- First Day Hikes will take place at 11 Minnesota state parks this Sunday. The specifics for Minnesota's First Day Hike events vary among participating state parks. For example, at Wild River, Mille Lacs Kathio, and Lake Bemidji state parks will be snowshoe hikes, while Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park will offer a candlelight event. At Whitewater State Park visitors can celebrate the first day of the year with a winter mindfulness walk.
WATCH: ‘You Can’t Park There Bud’ Minnesota Car Found In A Block Of Snow
File this video under things you don't see every day, or really at all. A plow driver on TikTok posted a video of a Minnesota car that was literally plowed around after it got stuck on a rural highway. The image of the car, suspended off the ground by snow is startling to those who made it through the historic blizzard conditions late last week.
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
Man Sentenced for St. Cloud Gas Station Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man who was found guilty after a shootout at a St. Cloud gas station has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. A Stearns county jury found, 33-year-old Justin Hudak of St. Cloud, guilty of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting in August. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in the county jail.
[OPINION] Is this Minnesota’s Favorite “dip”?
When I was growing up I found it fascinating at the amount of foods that people in Minnesota will put ketchup on. It's like Minnesota's favorite "dip". I do understand that it's not an actual dip. It's really just a condiment like mustard or bbq sauce or something like that, and that Minnesota's favorite dip is probably more like onion dip But still. Why put ketchup on so many things?
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0