Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Daredevil's Charlie Cox rules out Deadpool 3 appearance
Daredevil star Charlie Cox has ruled out any potential appearance in the MCU's hotly-anticipated Deadpool 3. Cox recently returned to the role of Daredevil after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and She-Hulk in 2022. Previously, Cox spoke at Germany's Roster Con 2022 and compared his new MCU TV show, Daredevil: Born Again, to Deadpool.
digitalspy.com
Why Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wouldn't say this line in Netflix series
Wednesday spoilers follow. TV shows and films are hugely collaborative productions, and sometimes that involves an actor following their instincts and refusing to say a line that has been written for them. In a good recent example, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega has revealed that she put her foot down over a...
digitalspy.com
Gossip Girl reboot reveals surprise update on classic characters
Gossip Girl season 2 spoilers follow. Michelle Trachtenberg's returning Gossip Girl character Georgina Sparks had an update on both Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen this week. Classic characters from The CW teen drama played by Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, Dan aspired to be a writer while Serena...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin
EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise writer reveals how Kris Marshall's spinoff is different
Death in Paradise is getting a British makeover, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) set to swap the Caribbean tropics for the salty air of Devonshire in his new spinoff. And, it turns out that location won't be the only change for Beyond Paradise, with the episodes and plot following a fresh formula.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Benedict Cumberbatch's family could face legal pressure to pay reparations over historical links to Barbados slave trade, report says
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet speaks out on Mare of Easttown's future after season 1 success
Kate Winslet has offered an update regarding a potential second season of Mare of Easttown. Billed as a seven-part limited series, Mare of Easttown garnered significant critical and commercial success after its April 2021 debut on HBO, leading many to wonder if they'll see a continuation of Marianne 'Mare' Sheehan's story.
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 gets disappointing update
Yellowstone spoilers follow. Ahead of its midseason finale this weekend, Yellowstone fans have been given a disappointing update. The first seven episodes of season five have aired on Paramount + and following a short break for the holidays, episode eight will air on January 1. But after that, who knows when the show will return?
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Jacob Hay to be beaten up by dad Damon in 2023 story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Jacob Hay will be beaten up by his father, Damon, in new Coronation Street episodes that air at the beginning of 2023. Damon entered Weatherfiled earlier this month, pressuring Nick into giving him a job at the Bistro by reminding him of the money he loaned him (via Harvey) in order to save the business.
digitalspy.com
Slow Horses season 3 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Slow Horses spoilers follow. Slow Horses, Apple TV+'s adaptation of the hit book series by Mick Herron, has over two seasons successfully destroyed our faith in the nation's security services by revealing just how much they rely on luck – and occasional, freak moments of competence – in the face of institutional decay, bureaucracy, corruption and indifference.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Teddy makes shock discovery about Stephen before accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On today's (December 29) episode of Coronation Street, it looked like Stephen Reid's murder cover-up was being unravelled, but an accident saved him from being exposed. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September, and has thus far got away with it...
digitalspy.com
Slow Horses season 2 ending explained
Slow Horses season 2 major spoilers follow. Another year, another catalogue of mistakes, misunderstandings and occasional flashes of competence, most of them from Gary Oldman's repulsive yet unusually capable spy Jackson Lamb. The slow horses of Slough House made it to the end of their mission with (almost) everyone still in one piece. There were notable exceptions, of course: RIP, Min.
digitalspy.com
Line of Duty's Martin Compston addresses season 7 rumours
Line of Duty star Martin Compston has addressed the rumours of a series 7 announcement being imminent, warning fans not to get too excited. Appearing on today's (December 30) Good Morning Britain, the actor was asked about what's going on with the BBC One show, since we haven't heard anything for ages, and the series 6 finale did a lot of setup for further drama at AC-12.
digitalspy.com
Coleen Nolan explains why Loose Women didn't mention Stacey Solomon's pregnancy
Yesterday, Stacey Solomon revealed via Instagram that she and her husband Joe Swash are expecting their third child. The Loose Women star shared the happy news with her fans, which comes months after she and Joe tied the knot. However, many viewers of the show were confused about why Stacey's...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms 2023 gunshot drama in Phil and Keeble story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed there will be gunshot drama in Albert Square as Phil Mitchell scrambles to rescue Kat Slater and her son Tommy Moon. As fans will know, Phil has repeatedly found himself at odds with corrupt police officer DCI Keeble, who has held a grudge against the Mitchell family after Eric murdered her father in the 1970's.
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Daniel Craig responds to Doctor Strange rumours
Glass Onion star Daniel Craig has laughed off rumours connecting him to a scrapped role in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one standout sequence from the MCU sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch's egotistical sorcerer is brought in front of The Illuminati: a panel of alternate-dimension superheroes in the form of John Krasinski's Mr Fantastic, Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Anson Mount's Black Bolt and Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna says he had to create character's backstory
Star Wars: Andor star Diego Luna has shared how he had to create his own backstory for his character when he debuted in 2016's Rogue One. Luna plays Cassian Andor in the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series, which delves into his character's past in the five years before the events of Rogue One.
digitalspy.com
Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard gives update on sequel
Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard has responded to fan requests for a sequel to his 2018 film, saying that he doesn't believe it's "a Lucasfilm priority." Speaking to NME Magazine, the director said: "The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," he said.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things releases Hellfire Club backpack
Stranger Things season 4's Hellfire Club has become one of the most enduring parts, with the exception of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)'. There has been a host of officially licensed merchandise based on the show's Dungeons and Dragons school club, from high tops to biker jackets.
Comments / 0