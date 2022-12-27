On Saturday December 31, the sixth day of Kwanzaa, observers honor the sixth principle, Kuumba which means creativity. Kuumba is the commitment to being creative within the context of the national community vocation of restoring our people to their traditional greatness and thus leaving our community more beneficial and beautiful than we inherited it. The principle has both a social and spiritual dimension and is deeply rooted in social and sacred teachings of African societies.

