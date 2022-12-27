Read full article on original website
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard
NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
Man stabbed near Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
A man was stabbed near Times Square on Saturday ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police. The man was reportedly stabbed around 11 a.m. as police and municipal workers were already setting up barricades for the celebration.
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting
A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
New York City correction officer Marion Fisher-Cassidy killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK — We’ve learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn . Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights . READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn home...
Pedestrian, 75, killed by truck while crossing Brooklyn street
A 75-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck while crossing the street in Crown Heights on Wednesday, according to police. The pedestrian was crossing Utica Avenue near St. Johns Place just after 2 p.m.
Hello, 2023! Brooklyn, Here Are 12 Different, Amazing Ways to Ring in The New Year!
Congratulations on making it through 2022 — a year that challenged all of us to grow and thrive in our borough despite astronomical rents, the rats and the ongoing, ever-changing pandemic. A lot happened this year: Brooklyn events like the NYC Marathon and J’Ouvert were back in full force,...
Unlicensed Truck Driver Arrested After Fatal Crown Heights Crash: NYPD
Amelia Grant, 75, was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon, just two blocks from her home, police said. Police said the woman was killed only two blocks from her Crown Heights home. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — The truck driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Crown Heights woman Wednesday […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
Man shot in groin during dispute inside Queens deli, gunman sought
The NYPD is searching for a gunman who allegedly shot a man during a dispute inside a Queens deli on Christmas Day, according to authorities.
Man riding a scooter struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamsburg
A man is dead after getting hit by a pickup truck in Williamsburg Wednesday morning.
64-Year-Old Woman Found Shot in Head in Broad Daylight on NYC Sidewalk: Police
Valeria Ortega's loved ones were in unbearable pain Monday -- just hours after police found the 64-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a New York City sidewalk on broad daylight. The NYPD says they responded to a 911 call at around 11:31 a.m. of person shot...
NYC man appears to purposely run over wife with SUV in front of kids: police
A man appears to have intentionally run over his wife in Queens on Tuesday morning with the couple’s three kids in the car, police said.
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames
A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
2 hospitalized following house fire in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Two people have been hospitalized after fire ravaged a home in Brooklyn. Flames broke out at the four story house on Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach just after 8 a.m. Smoke was seen pouring from windows. Dozens of firefighters responded and brought it under control after about an hour. There's no word yet on what caused the fire. The two people are being treated at Coney Island Hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known.
Woman struck in head by stray bullet, killed while walking to supermarket in Manhattan
It happened while the woman was walking to the grocery store.
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
