The year that was... 2022 was marked by Key Biscayne citizen activism, civic involvement and resiliency
Voices, visions and votes were three predominant words that kept Key Biscayne residents engaged throughout 2022. It was a year of activism, optimism and realism – all to keep the "island paradise" way of life protected into perpetuity. For starters, people weren't afraid to speak up or get involved.
Sea oats are proving to be rigorous defenders of coastal sand dunes under siege by hurricanes
Could sea oats be the real key to stabilizing sand dunes and avoid flooding along Key Biscayne's beaches and other shorelines?. "Absolutely," said Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne's Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer. Environmentally conscious surfers didn't invent sea oats, but they may have perfected the planting of the wispy...
Free concert on the sand helps celebrate the New Year
Looking for something to do on January 1st? How does a free concert on the beach that includes popular Viennese waltzes, combined with Latin Zarzuela and Broadway favorites sound?. A free outdoor concert, part of Miami Beach OnStage! will take place on Sunday, January 1st at 5 p.m. on the...
Here’s what was happening on the Key in December of 2001
The sight of a car’s sparks flying up from a car’s tireless rims grinding along Crandon Boulevard caught the attention of Key Biscayne police on Tuesday, December 4. Around 10:30 p.m., two pedestrians reported seeing a black car "shooting flames" from its rear rims as it drove away from a crash with a light pole in front of the Village Green on the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard, according to the police report.
Burgers and more on the island’s menu this Friday
The last Friday of 2022! Seems like this year flew by. Take time to reflect on this past year as we close the last work week of the year and enjoy some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, December 30. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need...
Interest rate rise again chills market, but 2023 pricing outlook still good
As 2022 almost comes to a close, mortgage rates were raised once again. During the week ending Dec. 30, the rate hovers around 7 percent for a 30-year fixed mortgage. While housing inventory remains low, demand continues to be high in the local market. Although prices will cool off, as they have been, the local housing market will not likely see a crash in 2023, as it did in 2008.
New Year's Eve dining on Key Biscayne
As 2022 comes to a close, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve you a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner. Some will have special dinner packages to ring in 2023. Note: The New Year's Eve might impact normal operating hours. We suggest calling ahead - Happy New Year!!. D'Lite...
Key Biscayne Thursday dining options
Last Thursday of 2022! Where has the year gone? Ponder that while enjoying a nice meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Thursday, December 29. Costa Med Bistro. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch...
With the new year comes new opportunities for restaurants to shine, starting Dec. 31
With New Year’s Eve upon us, Key Biscayne is getting ready to welcome 2023. But more importantly, we are getting ready to say goodbye to 2022, a year filled with important events and many firsts. New Year’s Eve always always has a way of creeping up on us. Just...
Registration now open for upcoming National College Fair
For many high school students at MAST Academy and other local schools, the return to class after the holiday break marks the start of the process of selecting a college or university to continue their education. A national college fair in Miami could provide additional help in making that decision.
“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists,” what will happen to gas prices in the new year?
It has been a roller coaster ride at the gas pump this past year, as average gas prices set records early, with the price of a regular gallon of gas almost reaching the $6 per gallon ($5.99) mark on Key Biscayne. But as 2022 comes to an end, what can...
