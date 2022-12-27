As 2022 almost comes to a close, mortgage rates were raised once again. During the week ending Dec. 30, the rate hovers around 7 percent for a 30-year fixed mortgage. While housing inventory remains low, demand continues to be high in the local market. Although prices will cool off, as they have been, the local housing market will not likely see a crash in 2023, as it did in 2008.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO