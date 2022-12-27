Read full article on original website
Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers have rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, recused 232 migrants. Reports from the northern city of Tripoli said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that left northern Lebanon after midnight Friday.
Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say suspected Islamic militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing at least four people, including three officers. They say Friday’s attack also wounded 12 others, mostly conscripts who were taken to hospital. The media office of Ismailia province describes the attack as a terrorist one. State-run al-Qahera New television reports that security forces killed one of the attackers. It broadcast graphic footage purportedly showing a body, saying it was of the dead militant. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Egypt has been battling Islamic State group in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
5 killed at construction site in western Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — An official in Turkey says five people have been killed at a construction site on Friday. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred on Friday during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a new hotel was being built at the site. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.
7 dead in Turkish restaurant gas canister blast
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say a gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey has killed seven people. The governor of Aydin province tweeted the gas canister explosion had injured five others. The health minister tweeted that one of the injured was in critical condition and intubated with burns over 80% of the person’s body and was being transferred to western Izmir province for treatment. The public prosecutor’s office said the blast occurred at around 3:30 p.m (1230 GMT; 7:30 a.m. EST). as a gas canister was being changed at Turkish doner kebab shop. The statement said there were detention warrants out for five people. Footage showed firetrucks and ambulances at the scene.
Iranian man’s death in France shakes distressed diaspora
PARIS (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon this week, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are experiencing a spectrum of emotions. Activists and counselors hope Mohammad Moradi’s desperate act inspires others to reach out for help and to raise awareness of what’s happening in Iran. The Iranian Kurdish man arrived in France in 2019 with his wife and was pursuing a history PhD. In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this video, I will be dead.”
Mexican authorities find strange holiday package: 4 skulls
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico say they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States. Mexico’s National Guard said Friday its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box. The box was being sent from the southern city of Apaztingan in Michoacan state to an address in Manning, South Carolina. When the Guard officers opened the box, they found four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil. Apatzingan has long been dominated by the Viagras drug cartel.
26 bodies found as search ends at Cambodian hotel fire site
POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The search for bodies in the wreckage of a burned-out casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has concluded with 26 people confirmed dead, a senior official said late Friday. Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey told The Associated Press by phone that after 39 hours...
Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide
TOKYO (AP) — A landslide has destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan, leaving at least two people missing, and troops are on their way to help in the rescue. A man and a woman were rescued from homes that were buried in dirt that had tumbled down a nearby mountain in Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture in northwestern Japan on Saturday. But more residents were feared still caught beneath the rubble. A rescue operation involving firefighters and police officers began after a call came in asking for help shortly after midnight, according to police. The prefecture has also asked for help from the Defense Ministry.
Greece: Remote town officials fired over Turkey group claim
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are investigating a town mayor’s decision to transfer or dismiss other local government officials based on allegations related to a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Regional officials told The Associated Press on Friday that the actions in the small town of Iasmos were under review. The area is home to a Muslim minority that is largely Turkish-speaking. Mayor Oder Mumin announced Thursday that he was assuming the responsibilities of senior municipal officials. He demanded the resignation of elected and appointed town officials he claimed were loyal to a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and considers his network to be a terrorist organization.
Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass
ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is in stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room amid a deterioration in his health. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday that Benedict was able to rest well Thursday night. Bruno added that Benedict “also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room” on Thursday afternoon and that his condition is “stationary.” Pope Francis revealed on Wednesday that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and that he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens. Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign. He chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted
CAIRO (AP) — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi. It said the migrants are of different nationalities and that those who illegally entered Libya will be handed over to their home countries. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
