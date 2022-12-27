Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
thorntonweather.com
Thornton closes out 2022 with calm weather, welcomes 2023 with snow
A relatively decent weekend of weather for us as we close out the year. As the next one begins though, we do see another winter blast making an impact. For Friday, mostly sunny skies will be above and conditions calm. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s. Tonight, lows will be in the mid-20s under mostly cloudy skies.
Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow
According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
Another round of snow in Denver on New Year's Day
Afternoon highs will be around 40 degrees for Friday with sunny skies. For the weekend heavy snow expected for western Colorado- snow shows up for Denver late Sunday night and throughout Monday.
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Heavy, wet snow is expected late Wednesday afternoon and evening
A strong storm system from the Pacific will bring heavy snow to the mountains and colder weather with a few inches of snow for Denver and the eastern plains
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
How much heavy snow landed in your yard?
The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Next system will deliver heavy mountain snow, with some snow for Northeast Colorado as well
We hope everyone had a very merry holiday weekend, and are enjoying the thaw after last week's deep freeze – assuming you were lucky enough to avoid the thawing of frozen pipes!. Temperatures today will be near 50°F across the greater Denver metro area, with highs near 60°F on...
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
weather5280.com
Snow and rain target Denver and Colorado Springs for Wednesday p.m. drive
Tuesday will be quite warm, 60s, ahead of the next weather machine that is set to drop heavy snow on the mountains. Here is an animation of the system moving through the state today through Thursday morning, note we'll have some rain and rain snow mixing at lower elevations:. For...
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Parts of Colorado could see up to 2 feet of snow
Unsettled weather will return to Colorado Tuesday evening through Thursday with snow along the Continental Divide and strong winds across the foothills and eastern plains.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes
A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado
An avalanche caught four snowboarders on Berthoud Pass west of Denver, burying two and killing one on Monday.
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock home
(Castle Rock, Colo.) Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is no longer a Colorado resident. Earlier this month, Chapman sold his Castle Rock residence, which was initially listed in October for $1.69 million but sold for $1.59 million.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
This Is Colorado's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
Can you get a refund if your Southwest flight was canceled?
Hundreds of Southwest customers are left with canceled or delayed flights as the airline is still operating under a "State of Operational Emergency."
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Comments / 0