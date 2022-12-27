ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

thorntonweather.com

Thornton closes out 2022 with calm weather, welcomes 2023 with snow

A relatively decent weekend of weather for us as we close out the year. As the next one begins though, we do see another winter blast making an impact. For Friday, mostly sunny skies will be above and conditions calm. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s. Tonight, lows will be in the mid-20s under mostly cloudy skies.
THORNTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow

According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes

A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
COLORADO STATE

