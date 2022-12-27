Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Kim Jong-un rings in new year by ordering ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal
Kim Jong-un has called for North Korea to have an “exponential” expansion of its nuclear arsenal as the country’s new year began with another round of weapons testing amid rising tensions in the Korean peninsula.Mr Kim announced the new expansion plans for the regime’s nuclear arsenal during an address at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ party that ended on Saturday, reported state media on New Year’s Day.Apart from the nuclear arsenal, North Korea’s weapons expansion will include the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first spy satellite. The development comes...
Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt's Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police
Is Hunter’s laptop really a critical issue facing America today? | Opinion
Our readers also share thoughts on refugees, gas prices and cancer research.
Croatia rings in the New Year as a fully integrated EU member
It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million that captured international attention three decades ago as the site of a brutal war that left nearly a quarter of its economy in ruins.
Comments / 0