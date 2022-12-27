Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Plan to pave Oakton lane runs into neighborly opposition
Fairfax County officials plan to pave Hickory Hollow Lane in Oakton and add stormwater-management facilities to reduce flooding on the road. But residents living along the single-lane, gravel-covered street said the improvements are unnecessary, exorbitantly expensive and will result in substantial tree losses. The cul-de-sac, which branches off northward from...
sungazette.news
Vienna welcomes new businesses, salutes milestone anniversaries
The Vienna town government recently issued the following business licenses:. Adam Home Daycare (child care), 304 Jade Court, N.W.; Smoothie King (restaurant), 258 Maple Ave., E.; 7-Eleven (convenience store), 427 Maple Ave., E.; Resellerdoor (e-commerce), 103 Patrick St, S.W.; At CPAS LLC (accountant), 19 Park St., N.E.; and Vita Brow & Beauty Studio (body care/waxing), 262 Cedar Lane, S.E.
sungazette.news
Police: Unlocked vehicle with key inside ends up in D.C.
A man living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 21 at 3:05 a.m. that his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said. A tracker on the vehicle showed its location was in the District...
sungazette.news
Civic Federation sets stage for action on contentious resolution
The contentious internal battle over an Arlington County Civic Federation resolution will play out at the organization’s Feb. 21 meeting. Civic Federation delegates on Dec. 13 agreed to devote virtually the entire February meeting to the critique of Arlington governance and community involvement, committing to take a vote on the measure by the close of the meeting.
sungazette.news
Democratic candidates set to come out of woodwork next week
More candidates are likely in the pipeline at the upcoming meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. The monthly event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lubber Run Community Center. It also will be streamed on the party’s YouTube channel. Election season 2023...
sungazette.news
Police: Man captures bat that bit him
A resident living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 24 that he had been bitten by a bat in his home. The resident was able to catch the bat the following day. An officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter,...
sungazette.news
Police: Man arrested after accumulating 15 misdemeanor warrants
A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer at the Vienna Police Department regarding an incident in Fredericksburg. The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.
sungazette.news
Efforts by Fairfax plant help keep electricity flowing during cold snap
Fairfax County homes were able to keep their holiday lights blazing Christmas Eve after staff at the Noman M. Cole Jr. Pollution Control Plant in Lorton turned on the facility’s generators to help avoid an electrical blackout, officials with the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) said Dec. 28.
sungazette.news
O’Connell, Madison wrestlers enjoy tourney success
The Bishop O’Connell Knights and Madison Warhawks enjoyed strong showings during recent high-school wrestling tournaments. * With a 7-0 record, Madison won the KSA Tournament in Orlando. The next best teams had 4-3 marks to tie for second. Madison wrestled three teams twice. It defeated Fairview of Colorado, 38-29...
sungazette.news
Witness reports verbal confrontation escalates to assault
On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said. Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated, during which one of the individuals assaulted the other before fleeing on foot, police said.
sungazette.news
Check it out: Library system notes most popular items of 2022
“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles ended 2022 as the most-checked-out reading material in the Arlington library system, and was one of six titles that rose above the 2,000-checkout mark for the year, according to county library officials. Also on that list: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Small tourney crowds
For some of those early games, beginning as soon as 9 a.m., at area high-school holiday basketball tournaments this week often there were few spectators, especially being workdays and all. The bleachers behind the Potomac School Panthers’ 10:45 a.m. tourney girls contest at Falls Church High School on Dec. 28...
