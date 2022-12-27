Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Police: Unlocked vehicle with key inside ends up in D.C.
A man living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 21 at 3:05 a.m. that his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said. A tracker on the vehicle showed its location was in the District...
sungazette.news
‘Mr. Vienna’ remembered fondly by many
One thing was common when Michael Rhodes was remembered by friends and fellow coaches. The Vienna native was a strong family man who touched many lives, loved his home town and was well liked by so many. Rhodes died during the recent holidays from complications of cancer, which he had...
sungazette.news
Police: Man captures bat that bit him
A resident living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 24 that he had been bitten by a bat in his home. The resident was able to catch the bat the following day. An officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter,...
sungazette.news
Police: Female youths assault store employee twice
On Dec. 24 at 1:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street recognized several individuals entering the store who had been involved in previous incidents there, Arlington police said. The employee attempted to contact police, during which time one suspect knocked the phone...
sungazette.news
Civic Federation sets stage for action on contentious resolution
The contentious internal battle over an Arlington County Civic Federation resolution will play out at the organization’s Feb. 21 meeting. Civic Federation delegates on Dec. 13 agreed to devote virtually the entire February meeting to the critique of Arlington governance and community involvement, committing to take a vote on the measure by the close of the meeting.
sungazette.news
O’Connell, Madison wrestlers enjoy tourney success
The Bishop O’Connell Knights and Madison Warhawks enjoyed strong showings during recent high-school wrestling tournaments. * With a 7-0 record, Madison won the KSA Tournament in Orlando. The next best teams had 4-3 marks to tie for second. Madison wrestled three teams twice. It defeated Fairview of Colorado, 38-29...
sungazette.news
Democratic candidates set to come out of woodwork next week
More candidates are likely in the pipeline at the upcoming meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. The monthly event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lubber Run Community Center. It also will be streamed on the party’s YouTube channel. Election season 2023...
sungazette.news
Police: Man displays his shortcomings to unwilling victim
On Dec. 24 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was inside a building in the 1600 block of North Inglewood Street when a man approached her and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said. The suspect then left the area, but returned a short time later with his pants...
sungazette.news
Police: Man arrested after accumulating 15 misdemeanor warrants
A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer at the Vienna Police Department regarding an incident in Fredericksburg. The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.
sungazette.news
Police: Off-duty officer helps capture alleged bank robber
An off-duty Fairfax County police officer assisted with the Dec. 28 arrest of a 37-year-old Maryland man whom authorities think is connected multiple regional bank robberies. According to police, the suspect, Zachary Allen Hunter, entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston on Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m.
sungazette.news
Witness reports verbal confrontation escalates to assault
On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said. Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated, during which one of the individuals assaulted the other before fleeing on foot, police said.
