Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Police: Man captures bat that bit him
A resident living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 24 that he had been bitten by a bat in his home. The resident was able to catch the bat the following day. An officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter,...
sungazette.news
Police: Man displays his shortcomings to unwilling victim
On Dec. 24 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was inside a building in the 1600 block of North Inglewood Street when a man approached her and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said. The suspect then left the area, but returned a short time later with his pants...
sungazette.news
Police: Unlocked vehicle with key inside ends up in D.C.
A man living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 21 at 3:05 a.m. that his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said. A tracker on the vehicle showed its location was in the District...
sungazette.news
Police: Man arrested after accumulating 15 misdemeanor warrants
A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer at the Vienna Police Department regarding an incident in Fredericksburg. The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 12/29/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. MAIL STOLEN FROM VIENNA RESIDENCES, THEN DISCARDED: An employee at the Vienna Police Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that mail carriers had located packages on Abbotsford Drive, that had been delivered to other addresses in the town.
sungazette.news
Plan to pave Oakton lane runs into neighborly opposition
Fairfax County officials plan to pave Hickory Hollow Lane in Oakton and add stormwater-management facilities to reduce flooding on the road. But residents living along the single-lane, gravel-covered street said the improvements are unnecessary, exorbitantly expensive and will result in substantial tree losses. The cul-de-sac, which branches off northward from...
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 12/29/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Basil DeLashmutt has been tapped to serve as County Board chairman for the coming year. •• The editorial page voices concern that Arlington officials aren’t doing enough to address the threat of juvenile delinquency in the county.
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 12/29/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• F.W. Richardson, known to all as “Uncle Tude,” is retiring after 55 years as Fairfax County Clerk. His father held the post for 50 years before that, marking a continuous 105-year period of family service dating back to 1830.
sungazette.news
Year in review 2022: September-October
From the files of the Sun Gazette, we bring you some of the big (or just plain interesting) stories of the year. •• Del. Mark Keam’s 13 years in the General Assembly came to an unexpected halt Sept. 6 after he resigned to accept a federal-government post. Democrat...
sungazette.news
Delegate honored for work on LGBT, domestic-violence issues
Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) on Dec. 17 was the recipient of the 2022 Equality Award from the Arlington-Alexandria Gay and Lesbian Alliance (AGLA). Hope received the award for patroning legislation, passed in 2020, banning “conversion therapy” for minors. The Equality Award has been presented annually for more than...
sungazette.news
VDOT efforts in McLean draw community criticism, blowback
Some McLean residents have been horrified in recent weeks by tree cutting near Live Oak Drive in advance of building a new interchange for the 495 NEXT Project and say the result will resemble the jumble of flyovers at Springfield’s “Mixing Bowl.”. Opponents blasted what they said has...
sungazette.news
55+ News, 12/29/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington 55+ centers will be...
sungazette.news
Year in review 2022: November-December
From the files of the Sun Gazette, we bring you some of the big (or just plain interesting) stories of the year. •• The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a proposal by applicant 1820 Dolley Madison LLC to build an interim park and baseball field near Capital One’s campus on Tysons’ eastern edge.
sungazette.news
O’Connell, Madison wrestlers enjoy tourney success
The Bishop O’Connell Knights and Madison Warhawks enjoyed strong showings during recent high-school wrestling tournaments. * With a 7-0 record, Madison won the KSA Tournament in Orlando. The next best teams had 4-3 marks to tie for second. Madison wrestled three teams twice. It defeated Fairview of Colorado, 38-29...
sungazette.news
Editorial: Will homeowners get whomped in 2023?
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors acknowledged it – tacitly – a couple of weeks before, and on Dec. 17, equally tacitly, the Arlington County Board did the same. Homeowners can expected to get hammered at tax time next year. With values of commercial properties having declined during...
sungazette.news
Efforts by Fairfax plant help keep electricity flowing during cold snap
Fairfax County homes were able to keep their holiday lights blazing Christmas Eve after staff at the Noman M. Cole Jr. Pollution Control Plant in Lorton turned on the facility’s generators to help avoid an electrical blackout, officials with the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) said Dec. 28.
sungazette.news
Democratic candidates set to come out of woodwork next week
More candidates are likely in the pipeline at the upcoming meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. The monthly event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lubber Run Community Center. It also will be streamed on the party’s YouTube channel. Election season 2023...
sungazette.news
‘Mr. Vienna’ remembered fondly by many
One thing was common when Michael Rhodes was remembered by friends and fellow coaches. The Vienna native was a strong family man who touched many lives, loved his home town and was well liked by so many. Rhodes died during the recent holidays from complications of cancer, which he had...
sungazette.news
Civic Federation sets stage for action on contentious resolution
The contentious internal battle over an Arlington County Civic Federation resolution will play out at the organization’s Feb. 21 meeting. Civic Federation delegates on Dec. 13 agreed to devote virtually the entire February meeting to the critique of Arlington governance and community involvement, committing to take a vote on the measure by the close of the meeting.
Comments / 0