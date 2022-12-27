Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Vienna welcomes new businesses, salutes milestone anniversaries
The Vienna town government recently issued the following business licenses:. Adam Home Daycare (child care), 304 Jade Court, N.W.; Smoothie King (restaurant), 258 Maple Ave., E.; 7-Eleven (convenience store), 427 Maple Ave., E.; Resellerdoor (e-commerce), 103 Patrick St, S.W.; At CPAS LLC (accountant), 19 Park St., N.E.; and Vita Brow & Beauty Studio (body care/waxing), 262 Cedar Lane, S.E.
sungazette.news
Vienna police tops in cancer fund-raiser
The Vienna Police Department exceeded its goal in the “No Shave November” initiative to raise awareness of prostate cancer and generate support for research into a cure as part of the Zero Cancer Grow-and-Give Campaign. For the month of November, police regulations against officers having beards were relaxed...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: And that is a w-r-a-p!
The undeniably devilish year of 2022 still has two more days to run, but for all intents and purposes let’s stick a fork in it here at Sun Gazette World Headquarters and wrap it up. Quite the year – in fact, a year ago this very week we your...
sungazette.news
Plan to pave Oakton lane runs into neighborly opposition
Fairfax County officials plan to pave Hickory Hollow Lane in Oakton and add stormwater-management facilities to reduce flooding on the road. But residents living along the single-lane, gravel-covered street said the improvements are unnecessary, exorbitantly expensive and will result in substantial tree losses. The cul-de-sac, which branches off northward from...
sungazette.news
‘Mr. Vienna’ remembered fondly by many
One thing was common when Michael Rhodes was remembered by friends and fellow coaches. The Vienna native was a strong family man who touched many lives, loved his home town and was well liked by so many. Rhodes died during the recent holidays from complications of cancer, which he had...
sungazette.news
Vienna police official completes FBI training program
Vienna Police Department Capt. Arturo “Art” Sylmar on Dec. 8 graduated from the 284th FBI National Academy Class. Attendance at the National Academy is by invitation only from the FBI to those who demonstrate strong leadership qualities in the law-enforcement community, Vienna police said. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.
sungazette.news
Civic Federation sets stage for action on contentious resolution
The contentious internal battle over an Arlington County Civic Federation resolution will play out at the organization’s Feb. 21 meeting. Civic Federation delegates on Dec. 13 agreed to devote virtually the entire February meeting to the critique of Arlington governance and community involvement, committing to take a vote on the measure by the close of the meeting.
sungazette.news
Democratic candidates set to come out of woodwork next week
More candidates are likely in the pipeline at the upcoming meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. The monthly event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lubber Run Community Center. It also will be streamed on the party’s YouTube channel. Election season 2023...
sungazette.news
Police: Unlocked vehicle with key inside ends up in D.C.
A man living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 21 at 3:05 a.m. that his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said. A tracker on the vehicle showed its location was in the District...
sungazette.news
Check it out: Library system notes most popular items of 2022
“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles ended 2022 as the most-checked-out reading material in the Arlington library system, and was one of six titles that rose above the 2,000-checkout mark for the year, according to county library officials. Also on that list: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by...
sungazette.news
Police: Man captures bat that bit him
A resident living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 24 that he had been bitten by a bat in his home. The resident was able to catch the bat the following day. An officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter,...
sungazette.news
Police: Female youths assault store employee twice
On Dec. 24 at 1:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street recognized several individuals entering the store who had been involved in previous incidents there, Arlington police said. The employee attempted to contact police, during which time one suspect knocked the phone...
sungazette.news
Police: Off-duty officer helps capture alleged bank robber
An off-duty Fairfax County police officer assisted with the Dec. 28 arrest of a 37-year-old Maryland man whom authorities think is connected multiple regional bank robberies. According to police, the suspect, Zachary Allen Hunter, entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston on Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m.
sungazette.news
Police: Man arrested after accumulating 15 misdemeanor warrants
A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer at the Vienna Police Department regarding an incident in Fredericksburg. The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.
sungazette.news
Police: Deadly crash appears due to medical emergency
Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation in the wake of an incident that occurred on Dec. 23 at about 2:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and North Harrison Street. Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the...
sungazette.news
Witness reports verbal confrontation escalates to assault
On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said. Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated, during which one of the individuals assaulted the other before fleeing on foot, police said.
Comments / 0