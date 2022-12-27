Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Pickford, Fernandez, Felix, Ronaldo, Mendy, Badiashile
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider) Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with the 28-year-old yet to sign a new deal with just...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
Comments / 0