Podcast: Looking back at the key Miami Marlins moments and topics Miami Marlins from 2022
If nothing else, 2022 was an eventful year for the Miami Marlins.
There was some good and a lot of bad. There were significant departures, individual accolades, breakout years, lackluster performances and, overall, another losing season.
On the final episode of Fish Bytes for the year, Jordan McPherson, the Miami Herald’s Marlins beat writers, runs through the key moments and memories from the season.
