ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Podcast: Looking back at the key Miami Marlins moments and topics Miami Marlins from 2022

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckPEc_0jvVPPoM00

If nothing else, 2022 was an eventful year for the Miami Marlins.

There was some good and a lot of bad. There were significant departures, individual accolades, breakout years, lackluster performances and, overall, another losing season.

On the final episode of Fish Bytes for the year, Jordan McPherson, the Miami Herald’s Marlins beat writers, runs through the key moments and memories from the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Tennessee routs Clemson in 89th Orange Bowl as hometown Hurricanes rebuild from 5-7 season | Opinion

The idea for the Orange Bowl game arose in the 1930s as a way for Miami to dig out from under the Great Depression and sell itself as a wondrous magnet for tourism. Politicos of the time floated names like “Fiesta of the American Tropics” and “Festival of the Palms” in the hope an annual college football game could draw eyeballs to a place where it was (relatively speaking) beach-weather warm even in the dead of winter.
CLEMSON, SC
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy