ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dutch van driver caught smuggling 200kg of cocaine and heroin with street value of £12 million is jailed

By Chris Dyer
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUFEV_0jvVMvBV00

A Dutch van driver behind the smuggling of 200 kilos of coke and heroin with a street value of more than £12 million into the UK has been jailed for 16 years.

Abraham Schrier, 61, stashed the class A drugs by hiding them in the side of a vehicle heading through the Channel tunnel.

The operation was uncovered when a white Renault Master van registered in Belgium was stopped before boarding a train from France to the UK at the Channel Tunnel terminal on June 10 this year.

Marius Verschueren, 69, the driver of the van, told Border Force officers he was driving to Ashford, Kent, and would stay one night and then return.

But NCA officers were called in to investigate after a search found packages of heroin and cocaine concealed in the side panels of the vehicle.

In total 74 kilos of heroin and 128 kilos of cocaine was unearthed, which forensic experts believe would have had an street value in Britain of over £12 million, the NCA said.

Just half-an-hour later a second van, driven by Schrier, was stopped at the same place and he also said he was going to Ashford for one night.

No drugs were found in his vehicle, but an electric drill set, socket and bolts matching those found in the panelling on the first van were found - showing he had been involved in hiding the drugs, police said.

Schrier, from Goes in the Netherlands, initially denied this when questioned by detectives, but he was charged with importing class A drugs.

At Canterbury Crown Court last Wednesday (Dec 21), Schrier was jailed for 16 years after a jury found him guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cipP_0jvVMvBV00

Mark Howes, NCA Dover branch commander, said after the sentencing hearing: “The evidence we were able to provide showed that Schrier was a key component in this importation.

“This was a significant seizure of class A drugs which would have ended up in the hands of the type of street gangs directly involved violence and exploitation in our communities.

“Schrier may have been one step removed from those gangs, but his part shouldn’t be diminished.

“Couriers like him are vital to the business model of the organised crime networks involved in international drug trafficking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAs6g_0jvVMvBV00

“It is the NCA’s job to target and disrupt those upstream networks, and working with partners like Border Force we are determined to do all we can to stop them.”

Verschueren, from the Borgerhout area of Antwerp in Belgium, and the driver of the first van, was found not guilty by the jury.

Martin Coates, Border Force deputy director, added: “Drugs are a plague to our society, fuelling violence on the streets which communities across the UK are forced to endure.

“This seizure demonstrates the close cooperation between Border Force and the NCA, preventing harmful substances from entering our communities while reassuring the public that we will always remain committed to keeping them safe from the despicable illegal smuggling of dangerous drugs.”

Comments / 11

Related
petapixel.com

Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring

A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
BBC

Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid

Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
The Independent

Idaho murders - update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger charged as Moscow police hold press conference

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, the most important update yet in an investigation that has stretched for weeks. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday, The Associated Press reported. Following his arrest, Mr Kohberger allegedly asked investigators if anyone else had been apprehended as well.The arrest comes almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. During a press conference on Friday, Idaho police appeared to rule out a second suspect.“We have an...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’

Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
Daily Mail

Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
New York Post

NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine

This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday.  Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
320K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy