Jacksonville, FL

Fourth straight morning below freezing; signs of a warming trend

By Rich Jones
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 5 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Today is our fourth consecutive below-freezing morning - not since January of 2018 have we had a streak of cold this long.

But Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it won’t be as cold today, with sunshine and temperatures into the upper 50s.

Tonight is still going to be cold but not as low as we had over Christmas weekend. Frost will develop inland again and temperatures will fall to near freezing at Jacksonville International Airport.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will reach the low 60s, near average, with partly sunny conditions. And it continues to get warmer for the of the week, and 2022.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with temperatures above average, in the low to mid 70s. Friday at 3:30 pm is the kickoff of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between South Carolina and Notre Dame. It’s looking just about perfect.

Saturday is when we see our next chance for showers as a disturbance passes by. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Rain may linger into the evening, impacting some New Year’s Eve plans. We will be updating the timing of rain throughout the next several days.

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

