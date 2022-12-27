Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
Discounted Passes Available At North Boundary Waterpark
Those interested in purchasing a pass to Cranberry Township’s Waterpark still have the opportunity to secure a discounted rate. 2023 season daily passes for the pool inside North Boundary Park will stay at their lowest price of the season through tomorrow. Pool memberships for residents and non-residents can be...
977rocks.com
Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
977rocks.com
Butler Transit Running A Reduced Schedule For New Year’s Eve
The Butler Transit Authority is running on a modified schedule for New Year’s Eve. The Bus will run their routes Saturday through Trip 8—which generally ends around 5 p.m. As usual, there will be no bus service on Sunday. Regular routes will return on Monday. The post Butler...
Lisbon man dies in Center Twp. crash
A Lisbon man has died after an early morning crash in Lisbon on Adams Road.
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Station Square
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chaotic crash sent several people to the hospital overnight. Five people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in Station Square. Just before 2 a.m., an SUV struck a tree near the intersection of First Street and McKean Street. We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for further details. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall
A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
977rocks.com
$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Butler County
Someone is $100,000 richer today after hitting four of five Powerball numbers on a ticket sold in Butler County. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Evans City Road in Meridian. The lottery winner opted for the $1 Powerplay, which took their winnings from $50,000...
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
Parkway West dealing with traffic impacts after tractor-trailer rollover
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer rollover crash spilled ice cream on the Parkway West.The driver crashed on the Parkway West between Campbells Run Road and Ridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon, spilling ice cream and damaging the guard rail. The driver was not injured. The crash has been cleared, and all lanes have reopened to traffic.
Police: Chase of vehicle stolen in fraudulent AVIS rental scheme ends when suspect crashes into pole
A high-speed police pursuit in Allegheny County ended with a suspect crashing into a telephone pole Wednesday night. The vehicle that was involved is believed to be one of the vehicles stolen from a local AVIS Rental, where a former employee is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
977rocks.com
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls 2009 Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin
A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
wtae.com
Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
