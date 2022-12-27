Read full article on original website
Three-Year-Old Child’s Death Ruled a Homicide in Edgecomb, Maine
The Maine State Police said the three-year-old child from Edgecomb, Maine that was found dead on Christmas died of a homicide. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety released the child’s name as Makinzlee Handrahan. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted an autopsy on Monday, December 26.
Tractor Trailer Crashes & Flips after Sliding Along Guardrail on I-95 in Hallowell, Maine
The Maine State Police said a tractor trailer driver lost control of his big rig on Monday night and slid almost 200 feet along guardrail on Interstate 95 before crashing and flipping over. Driver was Not Seriously Injured. The accident happened in the town of Hallowell near mile marker 108...
My Dog’s Favorite Maine TV Show is On with Deer in Brownville
My dog, Toby, is very happy because his favorite TV show has returned for another year of deer-watching from Brownville. I guess we've conditioned Toby to love watching deer. My husband is a hunter and I'm the granddaughter of a man who lived for deer season, so we both have a real affection for the animals. It's not at all unusual for us to jump into one of our vehicles and drive around Orrington just before dusk to see how many deer we can spot. I take my camera and sometimes get lucky with some pretty good shots. Toby really enjoys these rides and will jump to the windows the second one of us says 'deer.'
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
Sears Hometown Store in Caribou, Maine Announces Closing Liquidation
The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is liquidating its items as part of an announced closure. A Sears Hometown Store in Farmington is also liquidating as it gets ready to close as well. This comes after the Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent announced its closure in 2019. The Sears...
