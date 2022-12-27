ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country 96.9

Three-Year-Old Child’s Death Ruled a Homicide in Edgecomb, Maine

The Maine State Police said the three-year-old child from Edgecomb, Maine that was found dead on Christmas died of a homicide. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety released the child’s name as Makinzlee Handrahan. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted an autopsy on Monday, December 26.
EDGECOMB, ME
Big Country 96.9

My Dog’s Favorite Maine TV Show is On with Deer in Brownville

My dog, Toby, is very happy because his favorite TV show has returned for another year of deer-watching from Brownville. I guess we've conditioned Toby to love watching deer. My husband is a hunter and I'm the granddaughter of a man who lived for deer season, so we both have a real affection for the animals. It's not at all unusual for us to jump into one of our vehicles and drive around Orrington just before dusk to see how many deer we can spot. I take my camera and sometimes get lucky with some pretty good shots. Toby really enjoys these rides and will jump to the windows the second one of us says 'deer.'
BROWNVILLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?

This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
HAMPDEN, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy