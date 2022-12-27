Specializes in Health writing, Pediatric health, ICU, ER. Antibiotics are the number one prescribed class of medication for children in the U.S., and they have transformed healthcare since their inception. They have saved countless lives, but their use has led to a threat to public health. There are global concerns regarding antibiotic resistance, and the unintended side effects are being carefully studied and finally understood. What do we need to know before we give our child, or prescribe someone else’s child an antibiotic?

2 DAYS AGO