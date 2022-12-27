Read full article on original website
Strangers Join Together to Rent 15-Passenger Van after Flight was Canceled–Take 10-hour Road Trip Instead
A determined mother’s positive thinking got her daughter home when her flight was canceled by helping to organize other stranded passengers to pitch in for a rental car. Alanah Story was set for a 7:00 PM flight from Orlando to Knoxville when like so many others this year, it was delayed, then canceled.
Man takes child's assigned seat and refuses to sit in his own assigned seat on an airplane
View out plane windowPhoto bySasha Freemind/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.
