Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? 3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
You probably don't think about how natural gas gets to your house or who owns the bridges and roads you drive over; you just assume that they will be there. And while you probably don't own a gas pipeline, a bridge, or a road, you can own a piece of them with investments in companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). And the best part? They all pay reliable dividends supported by the cash flows from the vital assets they own. They all trade for well under $100 per share, so a $5,000 investment could get you a lot of shares.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: December 30, 2022—CDs Pay More Than 4%
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.16% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Plus, the average CD yields are climbing. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
NASDAQ
3 High-Conviction Stocks for 2023
Times are tough right now for investors. This past year has been volatile and there's a lot of uncertainty heading into 2023. One of the keys to successful investing during times like this is to focus on your highest-conviction stocks. These are companies you firmly believe can thrive no matter what's ahead. For three Fool.com contributors, some of their highest-conviction stocks for 2023 are Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's why they believe these companies are well positioned for success in 2023 and beyond.
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy Dollar Tree (DLTR) or Walmart (WMT) for 2023?
With inflation and the Fed’s tightening cycle still very much the main factors affecting the economy going into the new year investors may want to buy stocks that can benefit from this market environment. Slower consumer spending could continue in 2023 with shoppers looking to save. Let’s dive into...
NASDAQ
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security in 2023
The good news is, Social Security checks are about to get bigger. The bad news is, their impending growth is already spoken for. The 8.7% increase that will start this month only reflects the same degree of growth in the nation's cost of living. On a net basis, Social Security recipients won't be any better off.
NASDAQ
Where Will Unity Software Stock Be in 3 Years?
Unity Software (NYSE: U) attracted a stampede of bulls when it went public in September of 2020. The video-game engine developer priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $52, and opened at $75 before soaring above $200 last November. But today, Unity's stock trades at less than $30. The former...
NASDAQ
5 Reasons Tesla Stock Is Collapsing
Zane and Connor go over the five reasons that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is falling. Tune in to this video to hear about how Elon Musk's other ventures, macroeconomic conditions, and more is negatively affecting the stock price. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023
Tired of the same old investments that everyone else is snatching up? Then 2023 looks like a great time to try something new. I'm about to show you a trio of promising technology stocks that most investors don't know well. These hidden treasures may not be household names quite yet but have the potential to yield impressive returns in the long run. Furthermore, all of them are on fire sale right now.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks Down 49% and 66% in 2022 to Buy for 2023
The year 2022 will go down in history as a historically bad one for growth stocks. But there's a silver lining. While the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index closed out the year down a staggering 33%, and many companies saw even bigger valuation crunches, some top stocks now trade at great prices.
NASDAQ
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
NASDAQ
2 Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
This has not been the year of marijuana stocks. Although that's not too surprising, as equity markets have been southbound, the industry has substantially lagged the broader market. Thankfully, there is hope for cannabis investors. While estimates vary, analysts have predicted that the pot industry will grow like a weed in the coming decade.
Comments / 0