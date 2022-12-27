Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
FTX Debtors will seek return of crypto held by Bahamas regulator
FTX Trading and its affiliated debtors said Friday that they would seek the return of crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas to their chapter 11 estates for the benefit of creditors. The debtors said the value of the cryptocurrency in a Fireblocks wallet controlled by the Bahamas...
theblock.co
Bitfarm's COO Geoffrey Morphy promoted to CEO
Geoffrey Morphy, Bitfarm’s former COO, has become the bitcoin mining firm’s new CEO. Morphy will remain as president of the firm. Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarm promoted Geoffrey Morphy to the position of CEO after Emiliano Grodzki resigned from the post. Morphy, who previously served as chief operating officer,...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
theblock.co
BlackRock among bankrupt miner Core Scientific's creditors
BlackRock committed $17 million of Core Scientific’s new $75 million loan from convertible notes shareholders. The investment firm had $37.9 million in secured convertible notes as of Dec. 28. Investment firm BlackRock is among the largest creditors of bitcoin miner Core Scientific, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last...
theblock.co
Crypto exchanges finish 2022 with the lowest volumes in two years
Crypto exchanges finished off the year with volumes close to that of December of 2020, when bitcoin first broke past $20,000. Crypto exchange trading volumes finished off 2022 at the lowest level in two years, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. The seven day moving average of crypto exchange volumes...
theblock.co
Government-backed group to set up NFT marketplace in China with secondary trading
Government-backed institutions say they will launch an NFT marketplace with secondary trading. It will be built on a blockchain called the China Cultural Protection Chain. But NFT-related projects have to tread carefully in China due to uncertainty about regulations. Homegrown NFT marketplaces in China haven’t had much luck so far....
theblock.co
The biggest crypto hacks of 2022
In 2022, malicious hackers used increasingly advanced tactics to exploit weaknesses in decentralized apps. The total value of assets lost to crypto hacks this year totaled a record $3 billion, according to security analysts. Here are the largest crypto hacks of 2022 — and went wrong leading up to each...
theblock.co
Avalanche's AVAX tops market cap of Solana’s Sol, Coinbase pops 8%
Avalanche surpassed Solana in terms of market cap of their native tokens. Coinbase shares rose 8% amid slow trading. The market cap of Avalanche's native AVAX token surpassed Solana's, reaching $3.47 billion compared to Sol's $3.43 billion. The coins were both down, with Solana showing a sharper decline of 5.7%...
theblock.co
Sushiswap tries to breathe life back into protocol with new tokenomics proposal
Sushiswap’s “Head Chef ” proposed changing the exchange’s tokenomics. The changes aim to incentivize liquidity and redirect value to token holders. Jared Grey, the "Head Chef" of decentralized exchange Sushiswap, proposed changing the exchange's tokenomics in the hopes of reviving the protocol after a tough year.
theblock.co
Valkyrie wants to 'manage and sponsor' Grayscale's GBTC
Valkyrie Investments said it has a proposal for Digital Currency Group’s struggling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and that it’s ready to become a “sponsor and manager” of the fund. The firm also said it formed Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund, LP to capitalize on “the massive discount in the...
theblock.co
Turkey's Central Bank says digital lira tests will continue in 2023
Turkey is testing a central bank digital currency. The first payment transactions on the Digital Turkish Lira Network were “successfully” executed, and pilot tests will continue in 2023. Turkey's central bank said Thursday that it successfully carried out the first payment transactions on the Digital Turkish Lira Network...
theblock.co
Still working in crypto? You're one of the lucky ones.
Soaring investment, prices and a healthy dose of hype caused many crypto organizations to radically over-hire in 2022. Thousands of workers forced from their jobs are now looking for employment as the cryptoverse reels and industry leaders ponder the lessons to be had. The crypto industry is no stranger to...
theblock.co
Grayscale's GBTC's beating this year very likely to persist
Grayscale and its parent company Digital Currency Group grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons in 2022. Grayscale’s bitcoin trust is currently trading at a discount of 48.5%. GBTC’s price is down 77% year-to-date, trading below $8. Grayscale's flagship product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), grabbed headlines throughout the...
theblock.co
BITDAO’s bit token rises 20% ahead of $100 million buyback
BITDAO’s bit token is up 20% as market participants expect a $100 million buyback proposal to pass tomorrow. If passed, BitDAO will begin repurchasing the token at $2 million in USDT a day for 50 days starting Jan. 1. The price of BitDAO’s bit token jumped more than 20%...
theblock.co
Bitcoin, ether slip with S&P 500, Nasdaq as year winds to a close; Ark buys Coinbase dip
Bitcoin and Ethereum were both down roughly 1% and trading at $16,500 and $1,200, respectively. Shares of Coinbase fell again by around 1.5% as Cathie Wood’s Ark bought even more in shares of the exchange. Most cryptocurrencies slid alongside traditional markets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both down by about...
theblock.co
Galaxy Digital pops day after Argo mining acquisition announcement
Other crypto-related stocks closed the day mixed. Bitcoin and ether were higher over the past 24 hours. Galaxy Digital shares rose more than 13% a day after saying it would buy Argo Blockchain's Helios mining facility. The company will pay $65 million for the facility and will also provide a...
theblock.co
Binance.US deal with Voyager may fall under federal committee review
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States said in a court filing that there is a possibility that transactions contemplated by Voyager may be subject to review. An agreement between Binance.US and bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital may be subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), court filings showed.
theblock.co
Italian lawmakers approve 26% capital gains tax on crypto: CoinDesk
Italy’s Parliament has approved a 26% capital gains tax on crypto, according to a report from CoinDesk. Italy's Parliament has approved a 26% capital gains tax on crypto, according to a report from CoinDesk. The tax, in the works since earlier this year, will be levied on profits in...
Comments / 0