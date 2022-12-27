ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

ksl.com

New Year's Eve roundup: What are Utahns doing to celebrate the New Year?

SALT LAKE CITY — Family gatherings, friend celebrations and fireworks galore will be ringing in the brand new year Saturday on New Year's Eve. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy in Draper, is hosting what they call a "turtle-y jaw-some party" to ring in 2023. The event is hosted by B98.7 KBEE-FM and includes confetti-filled countdowns at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All New Year's Eve festivities are included with the price of aquarium admission.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

West Valley City police seeking two people in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are seeking a person of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old in West Valley City. Police said the person of interest is Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21. Investigators believe he is with his girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, who lived in the same apartment as Upshaw and has not been seen since the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain turning to snow in valleys on New Year's Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains all weekend long through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this could mean anywhere from one to three feet of fresh snow in the mountains, excluding the Cottonwood's, which are expected to get three to five feet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

