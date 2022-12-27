Read full article on original website
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
New Year's Eve roundup: What are Utahns doing to celebrate the New Year?
SALT LAKE CITY — Family gatherings, friend celebrations and fireworks galore will be ringing in the brand new year Saturday on New Year's Eve. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy in Draper, is hosting what they call a "turtle-y jaw-some party" to ring in 2023. The event is hosted by B98.7 KBEE-FM and includes confetti-filled countdowns at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All New Year's Eve festivities are included with the price of aquarium admission.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 injured in West Valley City crash
Three people, including a three-year-old child, were injured following a crash on 4100 South and Constitution Ave, on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Salt Lake City receives top score in LGBTQ+ equality study
Salt Lake City received 100 out of 100 for the second year in a row in the Municipal Equality Index 2022, which rates cities of various sizes across the country based on their LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
KSLTV
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
ksl.com
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
KUTV
West Valley City police seeking two people in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are seeking a person of interest in the shooting death of a 20-year-old in West Valley City. Police said the person of interest is Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21. Investigators believe he is with his girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, who lived in the same apartment as Upshaw and has not been seen since the shooting.
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
1 dead, others injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
A 30-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Utah 85 freeway on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 2 p.m.
ABC 4
POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain turning to snow in valleys on New Year's Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains all weekend long through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this could mean anywhere from one to three feet of fresh snow in the mountains, excluding the Cottonwood's, which are expected to get three to five feet.
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
Pallas’s cat: Salt Lake City’s top trending animal on Google in 2022
The Pallas's cat, otherwise known as the Manul, Steppe cat, or Rock Wildcat, was the Salt Lake City area's most-searched animal on Google in 2022.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in...
KSLTV
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines customer’s luggage stranded at Salt Lake International Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who often travels through airports knows that feeling. Waiting and hoping your luggage shows up at baggage claim can test even the most patient person. And it’s a relief when you see it. “I finally got my bag,” said Donna Stackman. “I never...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting kills one in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
