Even in a week like this, when markets are thin and interest is minimal, Apple (AAPL) has been garnering a lot of attention. The stock closed at a new 52-week low when traders returned from the holiday on Tuesday, but any hopes of that level forming a support off which it could bounce were dashed yesterday, when AAPL led market slower after a promising start to the day. It is now at its lowest level since June of 2020:

2 DAYS AGO