Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
5 Reasons Tesla Stock Is Collapsing
Zane and Connor go over the five reasons that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is falling. Tune in to this video to hear about how Elon Musk's other ventures, macroeconomic conditions, and more is negatively affecting the stock price. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The...
2 Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
This has not been the year of marijuana stocks. Although that's not too surprising, as equity markets have been southbound, the industry has substantially lagged the broader market. Thankfully, there is hope for cannabis investors. While estimates vary, analysts have predicted that the pot industry will grow like a weed in the coming decade.
Will Alphabet Stock Bounce Back in 2023?
There's no question that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has had a disappointing 2022. With just days left in the year, shares of the Google parent are down 40%, and trading just above their 52-week lows. The stock has been hit by a combination of slowing growth, falling profits, and...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
NEW YORK, LONDON Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street equity indexes finished lower on Friday on 2022's last trading day, while Treasury yields rose along with oil futures as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hiking path. In...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Why Delta Air Lines Stock Could Take Flight in 2023
Even a couple of years after the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, U.S. airlines continue to face a range of problems. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) certainly has its fair share of issues to deal with, so it’s not necessary to load the boat on DAL stock. Still, Delta gets a “B” rating as the company’s management has a bullish outlook for the coming year.
2 Monster Stocks With Multibagger Potential to Buy Before 2023
The events of the 2022 stock market have left many investors feeling discouraged and perhaps unsure about what the new year could hold. While there is no guarantee that the volatility will abate in the months ahead, history has taught investors time and time again that the only way to sustain returns and build a profitable portfolio is to stay invested through the ups and downs of the market.
3 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security in 2023
The good news is, Social Security checks are about to get bigger. The bad news is, their impending growth is already spoken for. The 8.7% increase that will start this month only reflects the same degree of growth in the nation's cost of living. On a net basis, Social Security recipients won't be any better off.
Will Apple (AAPL) Stock Bounce Back in 2023?
Even in a week like this, when markets are thin and interest is minimal, Apple (AAPL) has been garnering a lot of attention. The stock closed at a new 52-week low when traders returned from the holiday on Tuesday, but any hopes of that level forming a support off which it could bounce were dashed yesterday, when AAPL led market slower after a promising start to the day. It is now at its lowest level since June of 2020:
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
2 Auto Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Investors can call it a bear market. Investors can call it a market correction. Or, perhaps, investors can call it an opportunity. The markets might be down, but that simply gives investors a chance to scoop up shares of excellent companies with long-term potential on the cheap. Here are two to consider.
2 Growth Stocks Down 49% and 66% in 2022 to Buy for 2023
The year 2022 will go down in history as a historically bad one for growth stocks. But there's a silver lining. While the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index closed out the year down a staggering 33%, and many companies saw even bigger valuation crunches, some top stocks now trade at great prices.
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today
The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.
Corporate warfare is a thing; staying on top of the metaphorical mountain is hard, especially in the technology sector, where innovation and competition are constantly nipping at your heels. But it's not impossible. Technology leaders Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) have enjoyed years of dominance and are still going strong.
This High-Opportunity Stock Was Sold Off in 2022, Despite Improved Business
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals...
