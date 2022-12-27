Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
i100rocks.com
IPD looking for victim, suspects in Chestnut Street shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for suspects after someone was shot early this morning on Chestnut Street. According to authorities, shots were reported around 12:20 this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut. A person says a bullet came through their window. Officers found where the shot came from and say there’s one victim whose condition and whereabouts are both unknown.
i100rocks.com
Tree removal at Ithaca City Cemetary will close road
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. Tree removal will happen at the City Cemetery next week. Dewitt Place between Stewart Avenue and University Avenue will close during work hours, weather permitting. It happens Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officials say it’s unlikely emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the block during the work due to how narrow the roadway is.
i100rocks.com
Holiday tree collection begins Tuesday in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Holiday tree collection upcoming in Ithaca. Curbside pick-up will run from January 3rd to February 3rd. No trash or yard waste tags are needed. Make sure your tree is free of lights, decorations, and stands, as the collected trees are chipped and used as mulch. Officials say trash collection will be delayed a day next week with no collection on Monday in observance of the holiday.
i100rocks.com
Cayuga Bird Club needs volunteers for 61st bird count this Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cayuga Bird Club’s annual Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, January 1st. They’re in dire need of volunteers to help census the birds. Those who wish to avoid the weather can help by being a feeder-watcher from indoors. Officials say don’t forget to fill your feeders on New Year’s Eve.
i100rocks.com
Ithaca loses Moe’s after abrupt closure
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Say no more to Moe’s in Ithaca. According to the Ithaca Voice, the burrito chain on Elmira Road has closed permanently. A company spokesperson says the decision was made by the franchisee. The Ithaca Moe’s had been closed for several days prior to the...
Comments / 0