Read full article on original website
Related
ridgeviewnews.com
💐Thelma Grace McCumbers
Thelma Grace McCumbers, 92, passed away at her home in Chloe, WV, on December 28, 2022. Thelma was born May 25, 1930, in Clay County, WV, to Marion King and Della Jarvis. She was the oldest of nine sisters. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by...
ridgeviewnews.com
💐Leota J. Pepper Wilson Workman
Leota J. Pepper Wilson Workman, 85 of Creston, WV (Annamoriah Community) formerly of. Winfield, WV went home to be with the Lord, Monday, December 26, 2022, at Minnie Hamilton. Long Term Care following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on December 6, 1937, at Annamoriah, WV,...
ridgeviewnews.com
Thursday Evening Accident at Ritchie Calhoun Line
Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two car signal six at the Calhoun – Ritchie County line around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday evening. Ernest Tingler was traveling North on Calhoun Highway when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. When he hit the brakes for the deer another vehicle clipped the rear quarter of his truck. Ridgeview was not given the name of the other driver, but neither they or Mr. Tingler were injured.
Comments / 0