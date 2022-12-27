Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Rivian Stock
The last year of trading has generally been brutal for electric-vehicle (EV) stocks, and smaller players in the space have been particularly hard hit. From a valuation standpoint, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have been among the industry's biggest losers over the last 12 months, with each stock plummeting more than 80% across the stretch.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Stocks Look to Get Momentum Before Year Ends
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mostly lower with Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shedding 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.9%. India’s Sensex closed the day 0.4% higher, counterbalancing the 0.4% drop in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures suggest equities will attempt to claw back recent losses when those markets open later this morning.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
NEW YORK, LONDON Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street equity indexes finished lower on Friday on 2022's last trading day, while Treasury yields rose along with oil futures as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hiking path. In...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Friday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,075-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday. The global forecast for the oversold Asian...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
As Winston Churchill once said, "A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." Looking at the stock market these days, it might not seem hard to justify a pessimistic stance. The S&P 500 index is down by roughly 21% over the last year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has plummeted by 33%. The market is in a turbulent state, but those challenging conditions are also creating opportunities.
NASDAQ
These Were the 3 Top-Performing Large U.S. Bank Stocks in 2022
The banking sector struggled in 2022, as investment banking revenue fell significantly, and investors repositioned their portfolios to prepare for what could be a difficult year and lower earnings in 2023. Investors are concerned about fast-rising deposit costs, narrowing margins, and the normalization of credit. Large bank stocks got hit...
NASDAQ
This High-Opportunity Stock Was Sold Off in 2022, Despite Improved Business
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
NASDAQ
Despite a Tough Year, Cathie Wood Is Still Up Big on These 3 Stocks
Investors did not have a fun year in 2022. But few struggled more than Cathie Wood and her company Ark Invest, which oversees a number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) highly focused on the growth, tech, and crypto sectors. The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKF) and Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:...
Kim Jong-un rings in new year by ordering ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal
Kim Jong-un has called for North Korea to have an “exponential” expansion of its nuclear arsenal as the country’s new year began with another round of weapons testing amid rising tensions in the Korean peninsula.Mr Kim announced the new expansion plans for the regime’s nuclear arsenal during an address at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ party that ended on Saturday, reported state media on New Year’s Day.Apart from the nuclear arsenal, North Korea’s weapons expansion will include the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first spy satellite. The development comes...
NASDAQ
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both taking huge hits in 2022, investors are probably scared to put money into the stock market right now. This fear is justified, given how much portfolio value has likely been lost throughout the year. But amid all the uncertainty out there right...
NASDAQ
Will Apple (AAPL) Stock Bounce Back in 2023?
Even in a week like this, when markets are thin and interest is minimal, Apple (AAPL) has been garnering a lot of attention. The stock closed at a new 52-week low when traders returned from the holiday on Tuesday, but any hopes of that level forming a support off which it could bounce were dashed yesterday, when AAPL led market slower after a promising start to the day. It is now at its lowest level since June of 2020:
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: HYZN,CVX,SGBX,BRFS,CALM
Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher late in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.6%. In company news, Hyzon Motors (HYZN) posted a 20% gain after late Wednesday saying it will pay...
Slumping revenue, Tesla woes and a ‘resignation’: Musk’s wild reign at Twitter so far
When Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s offices on 26 October carrying a sink, one day before he bought the platform for $44bn (£38bn), it was the first sign that the tale of his ownership would not be a conventional one. “Let that sink in!” he tweeted. For everyone swept up in what followed – from thousands of Twitter employees to advertisers and critical journalists – it certainly has now.
NASDAQ
SLX's Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $64.59 per unit.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Selloff: Is Target a Buy?
Target (NYSE: TGT) continues to face inventory problems that have led it to engage in significant markdowns, which in turn have pressured margins and sent its stock tumbling 37% in 2022. The retailer is still struggling to keep its shelves stocked with items consumers are interested in buying. Management maintains...
NASDAQ
TGNA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.08, changing hands as high as $21.24 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0