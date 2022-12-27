Read full article on original website
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mostly lower with Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shedding 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.9%. India’s Sensex closed the day 0.4% higher, counterbalancing the 0.4% drop in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures suggest equities will attempt to claw back recent losses when those markets open later this morning.
