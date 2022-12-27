Ohio State football vs. Georgia: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal preview and prediction

It’s just about that time football fans. Regardless of what picture the naysayers have tried to paint about the Buckeyes backing into the playoffs, Ohio State is in and was clearly one of the best four teams throughout the season.

Yes, OSU was embarrassed on the national stage against Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That game left a negative impression from the national perspective as well as from many Buckeye fans.

While that one game may define a season for Buckeye Nation, it should not and does not take away from the body of work Ryan Day’s club put forth over 12 games. The Buckeyes are in, which means a shot at redemption.

But redemption will not come easily. Ohio State has a daunting task ahead, facing the defending national champions, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, and in the Dawgs’ backyard.

Most in the national media aren’t giving the Buckeyes much of a chance, but that’s why the games are played. If a fighter has a chance to take a swing, anything can happen.

Can the Buckeyes knock the champs off the throne and ease the pain of back-to-back defeats to TTUN? It’s time to get ready for the College Football Playoff and see if Ohio State can reclaim a crown that has eluded it for the past eight years.

Records and Broadcast Information

Records

Ohio State (11-1), Georgia (13-0)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

Network: ESPN

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Capacity: 71,000

All-Time Series: Georgia leads, 1-0

Last Meeting:

Georgia defeated Ohio State, 21-14, in 1993

Ohio State Potential Game Plan for Victory

When the 2022 season began, many people had these two teams playing each other for a national championship. Instead, they’ll meet in a semifinal after Ohio State stumbled against Michigan in the regular-season finale.

The Buckeyes are going to have to play a nearly flawless game to knock Georgia off.

Let’s start on the defensive side of the ball. This will be the most balanced offense Jim Knowles’ unit has seen this year. And while the UGA offense sputtered at times against lesser opponents (Kent State and Missouri), it always seemed to step up in the biggest games (Oregon, Tennessee and LSU). I expect the Bulldog offense to be on top of its game and the defense had better come ready to play.

The Stetson Bennett-led offense hasn’t been a premier passing attack by anyone’s standards, but neither was J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines. Either Knowles refused to make adjustments or the secondary was just plain out of position against Michigan, resulting in big play after big play. The secondary cannot afford to give up the long pass plays it did against TTUN and tackling must be sure.

Georgia has all world tight ends Darnell Washington and Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers. Ohio State must account for both. Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 52 receptions and over 700 yards with six touchdowns. The good news is the Buckeye defense has seen a great tight end (Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer) and held him in check in September.

Georgia also runs the ball very well with a three-headed attack that features Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton. Each averages more than five yards per carry. Again, sure tackling as well as containment will be huge in slowing down the UGA offense.

On the offensive side, Ohio State should be able to throw the ball. If the Dawgs’ defense has a weakness, it seems to point toward the secondary. While very talented, the corners have been exposed from time to time, and this will be the best set of receivers Georgia has seen this year.

But will C.J. Stroud have the time he needs to throw the ball? Most people believe defensive lineman Jalen Carter will be a top-five NFL draft pick and that the man can cause problems. Most football coaches in America will tell you games are won and lost in the trenches. If the Ohio State offensive line can’t give Stroud time to work, it could be a long day for the Buckeyes.

While the strength of the OSU offense is through the air, Ryan Day cannot forget about the run game, especially with a fully healthy Miyan Williams. Yards on the ground have been tough to come by against Georgia’s stout D. However, Ohio State has been at its best offensively when the running game is not forgotten. The Buckeyes cannot become one-dimensional and predictable against the Bulldogs if they hope to have a chance of pulling off the upset.

Two Key Players for Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. – Wide Receiver

Last year it was Jaxon Smith-Njigba who broke out and carried the Buckeyes when they needed it the most. I don’t necessarily expect Marvin Harrison Jr. to replicate what JSN did in the Rose Bowl last year, but when Ohio State needs to move the chains, Harrison has to be one of the first options. He has had one drop all season. After a few short completions, taking a shot deep could open things up. Harrison Jr. is a matchup nightmare no matter how good the defense is.

Lathan Ransom – Safety

Lathan Ransom has been everywhere this season for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will need him to play one of his best games to slow the Georgia offensive attack, specifically against Brock Bowers. Ransom will have to play much better than he did against Michigan, but if he does, Ohio State just may be close enough in the fourth quarter to have a chance.

The Prediction

Very few are giving Ohio State a chance in this one. It’s as if the Buckeyes’ poor showing against Michigan erased anything good the team had accomplished all season long. I just don’t believe that is the case. OSU is one of the most talented teams in the country and can go toe to toe with the best there is.

I believe Ohio State is going to come out focused and swinging. The team has heard all the naysayers and just has too much pride and talent to roll over and play dead. The Buckeyes are getting a chance that not many get … a shot at redemption and it’s one they will not take lightly.

This game will come right down to the wire. Unfortunately, I believe Ohio State will fall just short. I hope I’m wrong here, but Georgia does the little things well and plays disciplined to come out on top, albeit closer than the experts think.

Final Score

Georgia 37, Ohio State 34

TIPICO Line

Georgia minus-6.5

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Mark Russell on Twitter.