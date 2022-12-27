ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Greeley police shoot, kill armed suspect who refused commands, officials say

By Óscar Contreras
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
GREELEY, Colo. — An allegedly armed suspect is dead after he was shot and killed by Greeley police overnight, according to officials investigating the shooting.

Officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to E. 24th Street near the intersection with 1st Avenue to a request of medical assistance at around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers claim they encountered an armed male suspect, according to a news release from the 19th Judicial District Critical Response Team.

The man reportedly refused to comply with commands and was shot by police. It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons and how many rounds were fired during the shooting.

The suspect, who was identified as being 29 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the shooting. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the suspect’s identity once family has been notified.

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to please contact Investigations Sergeant Kurt Clow at 970-674-6410 or kclow@windsorgov.com .

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 27, 11am

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

