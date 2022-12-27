Read full article on original website
Ethereum changed allegiance but will the proceeds of the transition reflect in 2023
The Ethereum Merge was successful, with follow-up upgrades expected in 2023. Staking withdrawals are expected to begin in the first quarter after OFAC compliance improvement. The Ethereum [ETH] mainnet transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the primary reason the second biggest blockchain was in the spotlight in 2022. The Merge, as it was named, marked the largest mechanism change in crypto history.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can $50-target be more than a projection?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain (VET) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that was launched in 2015. It is designed to provide supply chain solutions and has gained significant adoption in a variety of industries.
Will Cardano’s development activity help ADA sail through crypto winter
Cardano ranked number one in terms of development activity. However, its dApp activity declined, along with its TVL and revenue. Santiment, a leading crypto analytics firm, announced on 30 December that Cardano [ADA] outperformed other major cryptocurrencies in terms of development activity. Read Cardano’s [ADA] Price Prediction 2023-24 Domination...
BNB Chain closes 2022 as the 2nd most preferred blockchain for DeFi projects
BNB Chain has the second largest TVL after Ethereum. 12% of the tokens on BNB Chain are scam tokens. A hardfork upgrade is expected in 2023, which will integrate the staking economy onto Beacon Chain. With a total value locked (TVL) of $4.05 billion, BNB Chain has been ranked as...
Solana: Vitalik champions calls for SOL’s bright future but is it enough
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said he believed that Solana’s future was bright. SOL continued to plummet as Solana’s founder received praises for his doggedness. The Solana [SOL] community has been subject to tantrums in recent times, as a large section of the ecosystem publicly opined that the once lively chain was now beyond redemption. Off the back of discouraging comments, Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, drummed up support for the scalable application’s blockchain.
Could the NFT market be in pole position for a Q1 2023 revival?
Crypto Punk NFT sold for six times the amount it was bought. NFT market would need some crypto price recovery to sustain a 2023 revival. If you were of the viewpoint that the NFT market year would end in a turnaround, then you may not be too far from the truth. Despite a rally on the horizon, investors should definitely not expect an all-round recovery. However, a recent trade from a blue-chip Ethereum [ETH] collection could set things in motion.
LBank’s 2022: A year of challenge and perseverance
With 2022 almost over, it’s safe to say that we are all glad to leave it behind and face a fresh new year. 2022 has been a year of turmoil and tribulations for the crypto industry. For LBank, a top 20 global crypto exchange, it certainly has been a significant year of both challenges and opportunities. More importantly, LBank is ready to turn the page and see what is in store for the coming year.
VeChain: Can VeSea’s achievement help VET on its price front?
VeChain’s RSI and stochastic were in oversold positions. The network recently achieved a milestone in its NFT ecosystem. A major bull signal was revealed recently by CryptoQuant. The analytics firm hinted at a trend reversal that can be expected for VeChain [VET]. Indeed, the token did not perform up...
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is there reason for ALGO traders to be happy?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Over the past two weeks, Algorand’s chart has been stabilizing, but the persistent lateral trading has driven the bulls out of the market.
Going long on AVAX? Here is the “but” to this possible trend reversal
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A trend reversal could be possible if support at $10.86 holds. AVAX bulls could target immediate resistance at $11.39. Avalanche [AVAX] fell over 25% from a high of...
Yes, Uniswap [UNI] was king in 2022, but at what cost?
This year, the cryptocurrency market saw a significant decrease in value, losing over $1.4 trillion. This decline was due to various issues faced by the industry, including failed projects and a lack of liquidity. The industry faced several challenges, with a number of prominent players within the ecosystem filing for...
All there is to know about QNT’s 40% drop, especially after its 2022 performance
QNT saw 23.4% of its total supply taken off exchanges in 2022. While this is a bullish sign, the nature of the market caused its price to drop by 40%. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment showed that Quant [QNT] closed the 2022 trading year with 23.4% of its total supply taken off exchanges. This put it on the list of cryptocurrency assets with a large market capitalization that saw a similar drop in exchange reserves.
Will increasing activity on DEXes propel Ethereum towards the top
Activity on DEXes on Ethereum increased over the last few years. Moreover, the number of validators on the Ethereum network grew. According to a tweet by Delphi Digital on 29 December, the DEX activity on Ethereum [ETH] surged significantly over the past year. One reason for the same could be the mistrust in CEXes caused by the collapse of FTX.
Bitcoin traders can benefit from short selling if ‘this’ support is breached
BTC was in a slight upward momentum. The king coin could break out below $16,442.38. A break out above the 23.6% Fib level of $16,766.50 will invalidate the bias. Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck in the $16.92K – $16.45K range for over 10 days. The sideways structure of BTC has stalled the entire crypto market, with limited volatility and volume – a double nightmare for traders.
ENS: Why are users shunning .eth registration despite lower gas fees on ETH?
Name registration on Ethereum Name Service [ENS] was at its lowest point in 2022. Revenue declined severely during the year. According to on-chain analytics platform Dune Analytics, Ethereum Name Service [ENS] closed 2022 with the lowest monthly count of .eth domain registrations over a 12-month period. Domain name purchases on...
Polygon overtakes Solana in terms of marketcap, but here’s an issue
Polygon outgrew Solana in terms of market cap. It witnessed growth in the NFT sector; however, prices continued to decline. According to a 29 December tweet by economist Alex Kruger, recent developments boosted Solana [SOL], doubling its marketcap to twice that of Polygon [MATIC]. One reason for the growing interest in Polygon could be its emerging NFT market.
Polygon’s [MATIC] short-term prediction for noise traders, and market timers
MATIC was in a bearish market structure. It could break below $0.7652. A break above $0.7781 would invalidate the above forecast. Since 28 December, Polygon [MATIC] has experienced several price rejections at $0.7652. In addition, Bitcoin’s [BTC] recent sideways market structure has also prevented the altcoin market from moving higher.
Decentraland closes 2022 on a sour note despite 440% growth in volume
Decentraland saw a YoY growth in its NFT mints and purchases. The value of its three NFT projects, however, plummeted. As detailed in its end-of-the-year performance report, leading metaverse-based platform Decentraland saw a growth in the NFTs minted and purchased in 2022. Decentraland’s [MANA] Price Prediction 2022-2023. According to...
Why Polkadot is still one of the best projects to put on your watchlist in 2023
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polkadot has been attracting crypto ventures and hedge funds in 2022. Is now a good time to buy considering DOT’s heavy discount?. It is that time of...
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The odds on XRP being a long-term bet are…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP is a cryptocurrency that was developed by Ripple Labs, a company that provides financial settlement and payment services to banks and other financial institutions. XRP is used by Ripple Labs as a means of facilitating cross-border payments and has gained significant adoption in the financial industry.
