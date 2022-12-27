Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WILX-TV
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. TCU, the most unlikely...
WILX-TV
Wolverines fans headed to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl see travel problems
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been smooth sailing for the Michigan Wolverines as they prepared for Saturday’s game against the TCU Horned Frogs, but for fans headed to Arizona, it’s been anything but smooth. Following the winter storm and hundreds of flight cancellations, many fans had to...
WILX-TV
Hall returns for Spartans in 89-68 win over Buffalo
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard posted double-doubles and Michigan State welcomed Malik Hall back to the floor in an 89-68 victory over Buffalo. Hall, a double-figures scorer who missed the past eight games with a left foot injury, had his minutes limited to 12 but scored 11 points.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Upsets No. 4/3 Indiana, 83-78
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s basketball earned a signature win, defeating No. 4/3 Indiana 83-78, Thursday afternoon in front of a raucous crowd at the Breslin Center. The Spartans handed the Hoosiers their first loss of the season, as Indiana falls to 12-1 overall and...
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Hunting with Haslett’s former coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann has covered numerous sporting events over a career that has spanned more than four decades. He’s never covered hunting - until now. He went out in the woods with former Haslett High School football coach Charlie Otlewski for his first hunting experience. The...
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Social Security set to increase and remembering a soccer legend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including an increase coming to Social Security, the world - and beyond - remembers a soccer legend, and why one man broke into an elementary school, but is being hailed a hero for it. Plus what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: A rainy Friday, major break in quadruple homicide, and a Buc to the rescue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a rainy end of the week, and year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day including a major break in the homicide investigation of four college students in Idaho, Trump’s tax returns being released, and how a backup quarterback saved the day. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Whitmer appoints new Michigan State University trustee
Sandy Pierce, a Wayne State alum, will begin her term on Tuesday and leave her seat on January 1, 2029. She replaces Pat O'Keefe.
Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
WILX-TV
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
WILX-TV
Warmth continues, remembering Stan Lee, and a baby hippo!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview some above-average temps to end the year. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Michigan woman, 19, killed in 46-car pileup on Ohio Turnpike
A 19-year-old Michigan woman, Emma L. Smith of Webberville, was among four people killed in a 46-car pileup Friday in Ohio. The crash occurred during the weekend snowstorm, just after 12:30 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike, eastbound Interstate 80, between state routes 53 and 4 in Gorton Township, and took the lives of four people and injured many others, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura in an emailed news release. ...
fox2detroit.com
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital 4 days ago
JACKSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a Michigan doctor who has been missing for days. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to his hospital bio, he is a psychiatrist at Henry Ford. According to police, Payan's vehicle was found...
WILX-TV
Jackson religious retreat vandalized by renters over Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The owner of a religious retreat in Jackson is trying to clean up after people who rented it caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. The founder of Fossores Chapter House shared on Facebook how the historic home was trashed and vandalized over Christmas weekend. The owner, Dr. David McDonald claims that this incident has caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Comments / 0