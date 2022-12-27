Read full article on original website
Elite Air Trampoline Park officially opens
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new indoor trampoline park is now open on Evansville’s east side. Elite Air Trampoline Park is located on Healthy Way right off Green River Road. The park features trampolines as well as a ninja warrior course. According to a Facebook post, the park is...
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
3 Local Kentucky Consignment Shops Offering Up Big Deals For The End of the Year
Consignment shops have the best of the best deals. Three local Owensboro consignment shops are hosting their best deals of the season and you're invited!. I love educating people on consignment and thrift shopping. A lot of people don't know the different and they have never actually experienced the magic of consignment shopping. You can make money and clear your closet out all at the same time and then turn around and shop with the money you make. It's like the most genius idea EVER.
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
The Spectacular Circus returning to Owensboro Sportscenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on January 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Event organizers say the Spectacular Circus is a melting pot of performers led by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. Officials say this all-new production includes presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, […]
Two Evansville Non-Profits in Need of Donations for Repairs After Water Pipes Burst
Last week's below-zero wind chills not only made doing anything outdoors impossible but also damaged homes and businesses with older plumbing as the frigid temperatures caused the water inside the pipes to freeze and expand, bursting pipes and leaving residents with significant water damage. Unfortunately, two Evansville non-profits found themselves in that situation, and they're hoping you can help them repair the damage.
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
Customers asked to limit water usage in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department is continuing to urge our customers to limit unnecessary water usage. Officials say the water system has experienced extremely high demand during the cold weather temperatures. They say it’s because several residential and commercial customers have had busted pipes...
Multiple fire crews fight structure fire on North Garvin Street
The Evansville Fire Department has multiple crews on the scene of a large structure fire at a commercial building north of downtown. Dispatch has sent out a 2-alarm call for the fire after 10:30am Saturday for the building on North Garvin Street near East Tennessee Street. Division Chief Mike Larson...
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Heavy rainfall, storms possible
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will finish this week with temps 60-degrees warmer than last week and soaking rainfall. The active weather pattern will send a cold front into the Tri-State that will trigger showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts may top an inch or more as showers repeat over the same areas. Highs on Friday will top out near 60, and in the lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday will provide a break in the action with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. Much warmer for Monday and Tuesday as temps rise into the mid to upper 60s. More heavy rainfall possible, with another 2″ or more rainfall Monday-Tuesday. Severe weather may also be a threat, depending on how the system shapes up. This risk will definitely be something to watch as we head into next week.
Why You Should Supposedly Put a Coin on Your Porch This New Year’s Eve
For many of us, we see the start of a new year as an opportunity for a fresh start if the previous year wasn't the greatest. Or, if the previous year was pretty decent, January 1st is a chance to hope our good fortune will carry over into the next 12 months. To help make that happen, you may give a popular New Year's superstition a try regardless of which side of the "coin" you're on (pun 1,000% intended). While there are many to choose from, I just learned about one recently involving a coin and...your front porch?
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
