fox4news.com
Shooting in Deep Ellum leaves two people seriously hurt
DALLAS - Dallas police said two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. Police believe a fight broke out between two groups of men just before 2 a.m. in the area of Main Street and North Crowdus Street. One of...
dfwscanner.net
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
Authorities search for suspect after Emerald Street homicide
Authorities are searching for the suspect and a woman connected to a Friday night homicide on Emerald Street in Dallas. Police said the suspect fled the scene with a woman.
fox4news.com
Suspect charged in fatal shooting at Kennedale car wash taken into custody
KENNEDALE, Texas - The U.S. Marshals Office said a 19-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Kennedale car wash earlier this year has been taken into custody. Emmanuel Bear had an arrest warrant issued for capital murder for the shooting death of an 18-year-old that happened on...
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
White Settlement police ID man who entered Academy restroom where girl was found unconscious
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police have identified the man caught on video walking in and out of an Academy Sports restroom where a teen girl was found unconscious last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.His...
Beating victim dies in Fort Worth after being found unconscious outside restaurant
A Mineral Wells man has now died after being beaten into unconsciousness last week. On December 18th, Doug Warren was found outside a Mineral Wells restaurant
6 people injured in East Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Six people have been hospitalized following a shooting in East Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.At about 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28, police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Scyene Road. When officers arrived, they found one teen and five men shot at the location. None of their identities have been released at this time but their ages range from 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, to 55. All victims were taken to local hospitals where one is currently in critical condition and five are in stable condition. Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as "three black men in a white vehicle."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
Suspect shot during attempted carjacking at Dallas shopping center, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said at least one person was shot during an attempted carjacking at a shopping center Friday evening. The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m., in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park. According to police,...
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
Man jailed in Dallas robbery and murder, a second suspect still on the run
Dallas police are holding the man they’ve been looking for since August when a man was murdered inside a Red Bird neighborhood apartment. A woman told police that two men burst in the morning of August 26th,
Unhoused people displaced after Fort Worth crews raze encampment
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You might think of the "tent cities" or "encampments" under the overpass or on the side of the road as an eyesore, a symptom of urban blight. As you pass them on the way to work, going out to eat, or leaving to buy groceries, maybe you wonder to yourself why they're allowed to stay up, why the city doesn't try to get rid of them.But have you ever seen for yourself what it looks like when one of these encampments is actually cleared out? On the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Fort Worth police and...
Six people wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
Six people are in the hospital after being shot in Pleasant Grove Wednesday. Dallas police got the 911 calls just past 5 p.m. and they rolled to an address on Scyene near Saint Augustine.
East Dallas murder victim identified, the killer is still on the run
A murder victim has now been identified as Dallas police look for the killer who left Hector Ruvalcaba to die in a car parked on Kingwood Drive near Ferguson Road in east Dallas Monday night.
Texas maintenance worker checking pipes killed after he was mistaken for intruder
A Texas maintenance worker was fatally shot as he was checking pipes at an apartment complex after a resident mistook him for an intruder attempting to break in.
Denton man arrested for 68th time since 1997
Denton police arrested a 50-year-old Christmas morning for threatening to shoot an employee at a QuikTrip on University Drive. It’s the 68th time he’s been arrested since 1997.
One person killed in a Thursday night crash in Coppell
One person has died in a Thursday night crash in Coppell. Just before 9 p.m. the 911 calls came in reporting a collision in the intersection of West Bethel and Freeport Parkway.
Can you help find missing teen?
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing endangered teen with intellectual disabilities who was last seen Thursday in Dallas.
