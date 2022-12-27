ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WOMI Owensboro

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WNCT

Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

How to watch the UofL - UK basketball game on WLKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Battle of the Bluegrass is back on Saturday, and here's where you can tune in for the action. TV - The game is airing on CBS - WLKY, Channel 32. Online - CBSSports.com will stream the game live. Radio - Listen to the UK Radio...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
GEORGETOWN, KY
