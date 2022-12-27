ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

DJ Dale, Jase McClellan comment on the mindset of the team ahead of Allstate Sugar Bowl

By Stacey Blackwood
 5 days ago
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team landed in New Orleans on Monday to continue their preparation for the Kansas State Wildcats in Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Not only did Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban take time to speak with members of the media, but so did a couple of members of the football team.

Senior defensive lineman DJ Dale and junior running back Jase McClellan each took a few moments to talk about the Crimson Tide football team as they crash the Big Easy for their bowl game.

Both players would comment on the mindset of the team entering Saturday’s matchup and much more.

DJ Dale on Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. deciding to play

“It was a great feeling. I enjoy playing with those guys, but I wasn’t surprised because that’s who they are. They love football and they love this team, so I don’t think it was a tough decision for them to make, even with everything they have to take into consideration. I’m happy to be able to play with them one more time.”

DJ Dale on being from Birmingham area and if any of his family was making the trip to New Orleans

“Yes, most definitely. My family loves New Orleans, it has some of the best food in the world. They’re coming down a couple of days before so they can hit all the food spots before they can enjoy the game.”

DJ Dale on the impact on the team of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. not opting out

“It shows that we’re committed and dedicated and that we practice what we preach. We always talk about buying into the program and they’re two great examples for the younger guys coming up to see.”

DJ Dale on how he adjusts his mindset since this is not a playoff game

“It doesn’t really change the mindset. No matter what game, the situation, or the team we show up, play hard, and play to the Alabama standard. It’s just a different game, it’s not where we wanted to be but we will play our best game. I still think we have something to prove and that’s what we’re going to do.”

DJ Dale on if he thought Alabama deserved to be in the playoff

“Personally, I feel like yes, but that’s not our decision. It was definitely heartbreaking to hear but it’s not something we’re going to hang our heads on. We’re still blessed to be in this position, and we’re blessed to be on this stage to showcase what we’ve got.”

Jase McClellan on his message to Alabama fans

“Show support for us. We are playing for them.”

